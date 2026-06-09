Cubs' Utility Man Would Be Great Trade Target For Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play really well following their slow start, and the franchise will soon have to start figuring out how to make some upgrades before the trade deadline.

Despite the terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball since May. While there is still work to do, Philadelphia has to be really pleased with the impressive turnaround.

Now, as they try to solidify themselves as a contender once again, they do have a couple of key areas to address. Help for the backend of the rotation could be one of them. With rookie Andrew Painter struggling, adding another starter as an insurance option makes a lot of sense if the young right-hander continues to struggle.

Furthermore, the more glaring need for the team is to improve their lineup. This is a unit that has been heavily reliant on three players and could use some more talent and depth.

One player who could be a great target for Philadelphia is Chicago Cubs utility man Matt Shaw.

Shaw Would Be a Great Option for the Phillies

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While Shaw might be a utility man for the Cubs now, he came up more so as a third baseman and second baseman. However, Chicago has invested a lot of money in both Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner at those two positions, leaving Shaw in a utility role.

It wasn’t too long ago that he was considered to be one of the best prospects in the Cubs’ system, and while he hasn’t hit the ground running in the majors just yet, he is still just 24 years old.

As a right-handed hitter, he could fill a need in the batting order for the Phillies, who would likely want to add another player who can hit left-handed pitching. Furthermore, with the ability to play multiple positions, he could be used in platoon roles. Also, with Alec Bohm being a free agent at the end of the year, he could slide to third base if he performs well and potentially be a starter for the team at the hot corner next year.

Overall, without a role or a path forward with the Cubs, Shaw could certainly use a change of scenery early in his career. For Philadelphia, due to some of his struggles and inconsistencies, the price to acquire him could be quite affordable and make a lot of sense for the team.