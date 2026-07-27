Breaking Down What Phillies Should Do With Andrew Painter After Strong Start

PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew Painter has come a long way since having one of the worst starts in professional baseball earlier this month.

The Phillies have to be encouraged from what they have seen out of Painter over the past week. Sunday's start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley has to put Painter back in the conversation for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

Painter gave the IronPigs six good innings in his fifth start since being demoted to Triple-A. He allowed just one run, a home run to Indianapolis Indians second baseman Termarr Johnson in the sixth inning.

Painter allowed five hits and struck out six, walking none. Over his last two starts, Painter has thrown 11 innings and allowed just three runs. He has struck out 14 and walked one, compiling a 2.45 ERA in that stretch.

With the Phillies' need for a fifth starter, would Painter get the call? They're preaching patience.

What Should Philadelphia Do With Painter?

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) stands on the mound against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When we sent Paint (Painter) down, it was not gonna be something that 'Oh Paint's doing something (good). Now he's ready.' It was gonna be let Andrew develop, let him pitch. Let's let him work. Keep getting better. And then when's he's ready, we'll see him again."

The Phillies aren't going to jump the gun on Painter based on a few good starts. The encouraging sign with Painter is that he pitched this outing on four days rest,

When Painter threw five innings last Tuesday, he allowed two runs and struck out eight with only one walk. That start was also on 11 days rest, and the Phillies gave Painter a breather with the All-Star Break going on the week prior.

They also needed to get his head right after Painter allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings on July 10 -- the low point of a season that Painter didn't see coming. Painter was promoted to the Phillies out of spring training, but struggled to get hitters out in the majors.

He went 1-8 and a 7.06 ERA in 14 games, striking out 53 batters and walking 24. he gave him 14 home runs in the big leagues before being demoted in mid-June.

In five games with Lehigh Valley, Painter is 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA. The fastball has more life and spin on it since Painter has been sent down, and the command has been sharp. Painter has 25 strikeouts to eight walks in Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies are going to be patient with Painter, making sure he's absolutely ready to return to the rotation when they bring him back. There's a chance Painter may not even return this year, and the Phillies build him up to join the rotation in 2027.

Philadelphia is looking for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. The Phillies need a fifth starter to get them through the stretch run, having not won a game when it's the No. 5 starter's turn in the rotation since May 18 -- a loss in 11 straight starts.

They'll need a fifth starter this week, but the likely option is Brian Keller.

Keller still had a locker in the clubhouse and was working out with the pitchers prior to Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. His turn in the rotation would come Friday in Baltimore, assuming the Phillies don't use an opener for that start.

"He's still here, so that gives you some sort of insight on what we're thinking," Mattingly said. "That could change...but I think the fact he's still here. We were going to use him at some point."