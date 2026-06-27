Derek Hill Helping Phillies Overcome One Major Lineup Flaw

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a major loss when it was announced that starting right fielder Adolis Garcia would be lost for the season to a torn lat.

While his overall numbers weren’t great, producing a .195/.270/.329 slash line, there was one area of the game where he was producing at an elite rate: against left-handed pitching. His .846 OPS against southpaws was by far the highest on the team by a right-handed hitter.

What was supposed to be a platoon advantage was a huge thorn in the side for the Phillies. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Philadelphia was historically bad in that facet entering play on Wednesday with a .197 batting average and .593 OPS. Since at least 1920, that is the worst batting average split.

Improving upon that number is imperative for the Phillies if they want to continue ascending the National League standings. A right-handed hitter is atop their MLB trade deadline wish list, but they can at least take some solace in knowing they have Derek Hill to help turn the tide for now.

Derek Hill providing Phillies with much-needed right-handed production

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Derek Hill (49) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly after Garcia’s injury was announced, along with Johan Rojas being announced out for the season as well, Hill has quickly become a fan favorite with his clutch performances.

With a history of performing against southpaws throughout his career, he has provided Philadelphia with a jolt, coming off the bench numerous times against the Washington Nationals to help win the series.

With the Phillies trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning on June 24, Hill stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. Kyle Schwarber, who pinch-hit ahead of him, drew a walk to keep the game alive. The recently acquired outfielder then put them ahead.

Hill launched a ball to deep, opposite field to right-center off Richard Lovelady to give Philadelphia a 5-4 lead. That raised his numbers against left-handed pitchers to 4-for-16 with the Phillies, striking out seven times.

Down to their final strike!



The @Phillies take the lead in the 9th on a Derek Hill pinch-hit homer 😮 pic.twitter.com/91MKEez0pZ — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

However, his .750 OPS at the time was the second-best mark for a right-handed hitter behind only Garcia. He provides interim manager Don Mattingly with a strong option off the bench to use late in games against left-handed pitching when he isn’t starting.

Hill has shown a flair for the dramatics all season. The following day, he was called upon again as a replacement mid-game and produced, going 2-for-3, including another ninth-inning home run, this time off right-handed pitcher Gus Varland.

His presence has filled one of the team’s voids as a right-handed bat off the bench, looking like he will be a permanent part of the roster moving forward and staking a claim to more playing time in the near future.

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