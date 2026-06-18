Phillies Share Medical Update, Timeline for Adolis Garcia

The Philadelphia Phillies have been hit hard by the injury bug recently, leading to a shake-up of the Major League roster.

Arguably, the biggest loss is right fielder Adolis Garcia. He has been an everyday contributor to the team, and while his performance with the bat wasn’t at the level he or the team had hoped it would be, he remained an impactful player defensively.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 10 when attempting to throw a runner out at home plate on a sac fly. He was removed from the contest, and a few days later, it was revealed that he tore his lat muscle.

That could very well be the last time Garcia suited up in a Phillies uniform, but because the most recent update provided by the team in a post on X confirms that he underwent surgery and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, he is expected to be sidelined at least half a year.

Adolis Garcia receives 6-8 month timetable to recover from operation

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia will undergo right latissimus dorsi repair surgery on Wednesday, June 24, performed by Dr. Anthony Romeo.

Recovery is projected to take six to eight months for a full return to play, and he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2027 season,” read the statement.

Garcia was mired in a brutal slump in May, going through a stretch in which he had only three hits in 57 at-bats. Just as he was starting to show some signs of life at the plate, his season has come to an end because of injury.

Medical update on Adolis García pic.twitter.com/8nLXaShlCW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2026

He will finish the 2025 campaign with a .195/.270/.329 slash line with seven home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 21 RBI. Three stolen bases were added, and he drew 21 walks compared to striking out 84 times. His OPS+ of 63 is by far the lowest single-season mark of his career, as is the -0.8 bWAR.

Getting first crack at replacing Garcia will be Gabriel Rincones Jr., one of the team’s top prospects. He and Derek Hill, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade, will receive ample opportunity after Garcia joined Johan Rojas on the sidelines for the duration of the season.

The Philadelphia front office is already preparing to make moves to upgrade an outfield that needed some punch even before Garcia went down. They are reportedly “on the prowl” for outfield help and are considered good fits for the Boston Red Sox duo of Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu, along with Seiya Suzuki and Jo Adell.

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