Phillies Acquire Veteran Outfielder in Trade With White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies were a team that everyone was keeping an eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline as a clear buyer with needs to address if they wanted to make some noise in the National League postseason race.

Alas, they aren’t waiting until closer to the deadline to start making moves. As shared by MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Phillies have made a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire a veteran outfielder.

Derek Hill is on his way to Philadelphia, in exchange for international bonus money and two prospects: outfielder Dylan Campbell and infielder Jose Colmenares. Neither player is in the team’s top 30-ranked prospects, with the international money being the biggest piece heading to the White Sox.

This is an interesting trade for the Phillies to make at this time, as it could be insurance for veteran Adolis Garcia. He had to exit the team’s series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays because of an ailment with his shoulder after throwing the ball on back-to-back sac flies.

Phillies acquire Derek Hill from White Sox

Jun 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Derek Hill (25) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Imaging is being done on Garcia’s shoulder today to figure out the extent of the injury he is dealing with. While no official updates have been provided by the team, going outside of the organization to acquire another outfielder likely doesn’t bode well for the veteran right fielder’s outlook.

Thus far in 2026, Hill has appeared in 50 games for Chicago, receiving 90 plate appearances. He has a .213/.284/.375 slash line, hitting four home runs with one double. One of those home runs actually came against Philadelphia, when he went yard on June 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

A first-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Hill has experience playing all three outfield spots. He has logged the most innings in right field with 119, while playing 58 in center field and 29.1 in left field.

Trade news: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring center fielder Derek Hill and international bonus money from the Chicago White Sox for outfield prospect Dylan Campbell and infield prospect Jose Colmenares, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 11, 2026

Hill has been a solid defender throughout his career. He has yet to make an error this season, and his best work has been in center field, with a +3 Total Zone Total Fielding Runs Above Average on Baseball Reference.

It will be interesting to see how he fits with the Phillies moving forward. If every day playing time is available, Philadelphia could opt to bring back Otto Kemp, who is with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so that he can get consistent playing time while continuing to start all around the diamond.

This move could also be made in response to Johan Rojas being announced out for the season. While ramping up his activity, preparing for a return from suspension, he felt discomfort in his elbow and was diagnosed with an injury that will require an internal brace procedure.

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