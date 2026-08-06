Phillies Get Encouraging Derek Hill Update After Scary Collison Into Wall
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One of the items that was on the Philadelphia Phillies’ wish list ahead of the MLB trade deadline was a right-handed hitting outfielder.
While they didn’t acquire that, the lineup did receive a boost with the addition of Luis Arraez. Alas, he is a left-handed-hitting infielder whose addition has led to a lot of shuffling around with the team’s defensive alignment.
Not acquiring an outfielder is something that looked like it could quickly come back to hurt the Phillies. During the team’s 11-inning loss to the Washington Nationals on Aug. 5, outfielder Derek Hill had a nasty accident when he ran into the center field wall attempting to make a play.
He went crashing into the wall in what was a scary collision as he lay out attempting to make a highlight-reel catch. Hill remained down and was checked by the training staff, eventually being removed from the contest.
Phillies share positive injury status update on Derek Hill
It was a scary incident, but the team has shared an incredibly encouraging update on the status of their veteran outfielder. According to interim manager Don Mattingly, as shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, Hill could potentially be available to use off the bench tonight.
Even if he needs a day or two off to recover, this is excellent news for Philadelphia. They couldn’t afford to lose someone like Hill at this point of the season, with the trade deadline already past and not many players available to fill his role on the team.
Since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade on June 11 in response to Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffering season-ending injuries, Hill has been excellent. In only 34 games, he has produced 1.5 bWAR, providing an impact at the plate and with his glove.
He has a slash line of .268/.307/.507 with an OPS+ of 114 in 76 plate appearances, hitting five home runs and two doubles with 13 RBI. The Phillies have had a specific plan for his usage, and he has excelled in it.
Along with the positive update on Hill, Mattingly also shared news on Andrew Painter. He had to exit the same game against the Nationals after four innings of work because of a hamstring ailment that he was battling through.
Like Hill, the update on him is incredibly positive. Painter is expected to be able to make his next start, which is great news because Philadelphia was unable to add another starting pitcher to the mix, leaving him and Aaron Nola as the backend members of the rotation.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.