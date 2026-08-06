Phillies Get Encouraging Derek Hill Update After Scary Collison Into Wall

One of the items that was on the Philadelphia Phillies’ wish list ahead of the MLB trade deadline was a right-handed hitting outfielder.

While they didn’t acquire that, the lineup did receive a boost with the addition of Luis Arraez. Alas, he is a left-handed-hitting infielder whose addition has led to a lot of shuffling around with the team’s defensive alignment.

Not acquiring an outfielder is something that looked like it could quickly come back to hurt the Phillies. During the team’s 11-inning loss to the Washington Nationals on Aug. 5, outfielder Derek Hill had a nasty accident when he ran into the center field wall attempting to make a play.

He went crashing into the wall in what was a scary collision as he lay out attempting to make a highlight-reel catch. Hill remained down and was checked by the training staff, eventually being removed from the contest.

Phillies share positive injury status update on Derek Hill

Aug 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Derek Hill (49) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals pitcher Tom Cosgrove (34) at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a scary incident, but the team has shared an incredibly encouraging update on the status of their veteran outfielder. According to interim manager Don Mattingly, as shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, Hill could potentially be available to use off the bench tonight.

Even if he needs a day or two off to recover, this is excellent news for Philadelphia. They couldn’t afford to lose someone like Hill at this point of the season, with the trade deadline already past and not many players available to fill his role on the team.

The Phillies received good reports on Andrew Painter and Derek Hill. Don Mattingly said he expects Painter to make his next start and for Hill to be potentially available on bench tonight. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 6, 2026

Since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade on June 11 in response to Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffering season-ending injuries, Hill has been excellent. In only 34 games, he has produced 1.5 bWAR, providing an impact at the plate and with his glove.

He has a slash line of .268/.307/.507 with an OPS+ of 114 in 76 plate appearances, hitting five home runs and two doubles with 13 RBI. The Phillies have had a specific plan for his usage, and he has excelled in it.

A scary collision out in center field. Incredible effort by Derek Hill. pic.twitter.com/Dc13qNt6ZH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 6, 2026

Along with the positive update on Hill, Mattingly also shared news on Andrew Painter. He had to exit the same game against the Nationals after four innings of work because of a hamstring ailment that he was battling through.

Like Hill, the update on him is incredibly positive. Painter is expected to be able to make his next start, which is great news because Philadelphia was unable to add another starting pitcher to the mix, leaving him and Aaron Nola as the backend members of the rotation.

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