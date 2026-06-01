Don Mattingly Reveals Why Phillies Swapped Otto Kemp for Steward Berroa

Ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies made a change to their roster.

Otto Kemp, who was on the Opening Day roster but struggled and was optioned back to Triple-A, took the roster spot of Felix Reyes a few weeks ago after he too struggled with his opportunity in the Big Leagues.

But, ahead of the series with the Dodgers, Kemp was on his way back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This time, it was outfielder Steward Berroa who was promoted from the minor leagues to take a spot on the Phillies’ bench.

Part of the reason the move was made was that Kemp hasn’t been getting many opportunities with the Major League team. Since being recalled on May 18, he had received only two starts, with limited at-bats.

Phillies want Otto Kemp to get consistent playing time

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Otto Kemp (4) returns to the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was something interim manager Don Mattingly expressed as the priority and a major reason the move was made: so that Kemp could get consistent playing time and plate appearances, while still moving around the diamond defensively.

“The main thing is get at-bats,” Mattingly said, via Cole Wintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Continue to work on that part of it and just get consistent at-bats. It’s a tough role for a guy that’s young and needs to be playing to keep improving.”

Given his struggles in the Big Leagues, sitting on the bench and not getting onto the field isn’t going to help Kemp. So, he was optioned back to Triple-A, where he can play every day.

In his place, Berroa offers a different skill set, something Philadelphia is lacking on the bench. Role fit was as big a reason for the move, with the outfielder offering speed and defensive versatility.

Steward Berroa offers new dimension to Phillies roster

Feb 21, 2025; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steward Berroa (37) participates in media day at the Blue Jays Player Development Complex. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“He plays all three outfield positions, usually a guy off the bench that can run, switch-hitter, good defender,” Mattingly said. “Just felt like the role fit him more than it did Otto. Otto needs to be playing. He’s too young to be sitting on a bench and stop playing.”

Berroa certainly isn’t old by any means. He will turn only 27 years old on June 5, but the team needed help in the outfield, and that is where he can provide value, compared to Kemp.

A switch-hitter, he is someone that Mattingly can turn to in more situations, given his ability to face off against pitchers regardless of being right-handed or left-handed. With Adolis Garcia and Justin Crawford mired in brutal slumps, Berroa could receive a chance to prove himself at this level.