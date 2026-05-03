Phillies Prospect Tearing It up at Single-A Clearwater

Things haven’t been going well for the Philadelphia Phillies at the Major League level thus far in the 2026 MLB regular season.

Entering play on May 3, they have a record of 13-20, which is tied for the second worst in the National League with the San Francisco Giants; only their NL East rivals, the New York Mets, are worse at 11-22.

6.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot, there is a lot of work to do to get back into the playoff picture. While fans are certainly disappointed in how things are going with the Big League team, there is some optimism about the future.

The Phillies have a few of their top prospects on the Major League roster, with right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford. In the minor leagues, excitement is on the rise for catcher Alirio Ferrebus.

Alirio Ferrebus off to hot start in Single-A Clearwater

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A view of the helmet of Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) displaying the City Connect logo before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He won’t be helping at the Major League level any time soon. He was signed as a 17-year-old in 2023 out of Venezuela for only $70,000. In 2025, he made his debut at Single-A Clearwater and looked a bit overmatched with a .219/.272/.275 slash line in 44 games and 173 plate appearances.

However, he worked tirelessly over the winter to improve his game. He participated in the Australian Baseball League and performed at a high level. In 34 games and 117 plate appearances, he had a .279/.308/.360 slash line, hitting two home runs and three doubles with 14 RBI.

Most impressively, he struck out only eight times. Drawing only one walk is a bit concerning, as it hints he could be a bit of a free swinger, but there isn’t much swing-and-miss to his game based on the low strikeout total.

That work in the AUBL certainly helped prepare Ferrebus for the 2026 season. He has begun the year back with Single-A Clearwater and has looked like a totally different player compared to the one who took the field in 2025.

I love everything about this swing from Alirio Ferrebus. Hanging breaking ball that he drives over the wall to center. It goes 415 feet at 103.9 mph. Third homer of the season for Ferrebus pic.twitter.com/JCahAiU6VK — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) April 26, 2026

Through 22 games and 95 plate appearances, he has been tearing the cover off the ball. A .325/.389/.542 slash line has been recorded thus far, already surpassing all of his statistics from last year.

Ferrebus is tapping into his immense hit potential with three home runs and nine doubles. 22 RBI and three stolen bases round out his stat line. He is striking out a little more with 15 on the year, but he is also drawing more walks, already with six on the campaign.

Should this level of production continue, it won’t be long until he is promoted to the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.