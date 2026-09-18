Magic Number Drops for Phillies Following Fantastic Performance by Aaron Nola

Coming off a win against the Washington Nationals, the Philadelphia Phillies headed north to start a four-game series with the New York Mets. With the National League Wild Card race heating up, the Phillies know that every game counts.

It was a good night for Philadelphia on Thursday. Even though the Mets have been playing some better baseball of late and certainly would love to play spoiler against their division rival.

However, it was the Phillies who got the best of New York in this one, and for the second straight game, they won by a score of 3-0. In the win, it was another fantastic performance by Aaron Nola, who is pitching excellently of late.

The right-hander has put the struggles from last year and to start this season behind him and looks like an ace for the staff. Due to the injury to Jesus Luzardo, Nola pitching as he has been is a major boost.

With the victory, Philadelphia was able to get closer to clinching a playoff berth, and the magic number is down to five.

Magic Number Hits 5

Sep 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are going to have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a little bit of help over the weekend from the New York Yankees, and they are off to a strong start.

While Philadelphia beating the Mets will knock their number down by one with each win, the Yankees can help out by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks. New York is still focused on trying to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays, and they will certainly be bringing their best against Arizona.

Furthermore, while clinching the playoff berth is the first goal, the Phillies are once again four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division. While it isn’t likely that they can catch them at this point, anything can happen.

Also, with the win, the Phillies are now tied with the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot. Considering that would be for home-field advantage in the wild card round, that is of significant importance as well. The San Diego Padres are still lurking around too, trailing by just one game.

Overall, Philadelphia should be really pleased with where they are currently standing. With the race being so tight, every game matters, and getting off to a good start in their four-game series with the Mets was important. Now, with a little help, they will be hoping to clinch.