Phillies Can Clinch Playoff Berth Over the Weekend With Some Help from Yankees

With the Philadelphia Phillies in need of a win, the team was able to get a vintage performance by Zack Wheeler on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals and got a much-needed victory.

Coming into Wednesday, the Phillies had lost four of their last five games, and the team was struggling quite a bit. While it wasn’t a perfect game for Philadelphia with the offense still struggling a bit, Wheeler was excellent in the win.

The veteran right-hander might have had a tough August, but he has looked much better of late. In the win, Wheeler went seven innings, allowing just four hits and one walk. This was the type of performance that the Phillies needed from the right-hander, and he delivered.

Furthermore, with some help from the Miami Marlins once again against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the magic number for the Phillies to clinch a playoff spot dropped from eight to six. Now, with a four-game series coming up against the New York Mets and the Diamondbacks set to host the New York Yankees, Philadelphia can actually clinch a playoff berth over the weekend.

Chance To Clinch Could Come This Weekend

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Phillies will need to perform well against the Mets and get some help from the Yankees, this could be the weekend that they clinch a playoff berth. That would be a great accomplishment for the team and showcases their impressive turnaround.

With clinching a playoff spot in the near future, playoff positioning has to be on the minds of Philadelphia as well. The wild card race has quickly come down to three teams, it seems, with the Diamondbacks not playing great of late.

Arizona has fallen 3.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final spot in the playoffs. The Padres, who have played very well of late, are just one game behind the Phillies.

For Philadelphia, they are keeping pace with the Chicago Cubs, who are just a half game ahead.

Starting on Thursday, the team will be hoping to build some momentum heading into October. The Mets have played a bit better of late despite being eliminated from the playoffs, and being a spoiler against a divisional foe will be the goal for them.

With some uncertainty regarding the health of Jesus Luzardo, who was scheduled for Friday, it will be interesting to see what the Phillies elect to do for that game when it comes to pitching. However, this series will be a great opportunity to potentially clinch a playoff berth with some help.