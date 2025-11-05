Phillies Could Look to Bring Back Former Fan Favorite First Baseman in Free Agency
A former Philadelphia Phillies fan favorite is set to hit the free agent market for the first time since leaving the team.
MLB free agency opens Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, and, as always, the rumor mill is churning out reports left and right. The Phillies, coming off a third straight disappointing playoff exit, have been included in plenty of preliminary discussions surrounding ways they could improve their roster going into 2026, and just about every positional group has been discussed as an area that could be changed.
While the outfield, the bullpen, and third base have emerged as the primary areas of focus, at least according to MLB analysts and insiders thus far, first base has not been entirely solidified as an unchanging spot. Bryce Harper was the subject of some brief trade rumors before they were promptly shut down, but the option of moving him to the outfield and acquiring a power-hitting first baseman has been the topic of discourse for over a year now.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Japanese phenoms Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto have cemented themselves as the premier available candidates, and the Phillies have been connected to all three in some capacity.
If the franchise decides to invest more resources in other areas but still desires to tinker with the position's future outlook, a blast from the past could be in play: Rhys Hoskins.
Should Rhys Hoskins be a Free Agent Target?
It'd be a difficult task to seek out Phillies fans who are unaware of Hoskins and his heroics throughout the 2022 postseason, highlighted by his electric "bat slam" following a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
A torn ACL during Spring Training in 2023 kept him out of the final year of his contract, and he inked a 2-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2024 regular season. That deal also contained an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season. The said option was declined on November 4th, making the 32-year-old an unrestricted free agent.
Hoskins' first season with Milwaukee, while not incredible, definitely had its moments. He slugged 26 home runs across 131 games, driving in 82 runs as well. A thumb injury kept him out for over 2 months in 2025, but he was still able to put together a decent campaign in just 90 games. He finished the season with a solid .748 OPS, hitting 12 long balls and playing slightly above-average defense according to his Baseball Savant page.
As of now, Hoskins and the Phillies have yet to be connected in any way beyond some fans on social media asking for the team to reunite with the beloved former Philadelphia slugger, but, as is the standard with MLB free agency, things could change in an instant.
It would be far from the flashiest move, and other, higher-profile moves are much more likely based on the reporting that has been conducted so far. However, if the course of the offseason begins to trend in a certain direction, Hoskins could become a viable option. It would be a move that would tug on the heartstrings of thousands of Phillies fans, while also potentially paying dividends as the team searches for a long-awaited title.