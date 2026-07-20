Phillies Have Major Problem in Starting Rotation That Needs To Be Addressed

PHILADELPHIA -- Another turn the fifth starter goes through the rotation. Another time the Phillies face defeat.

The Phillies haven't won a game in which the fifth starter has pitched since May 18, which was Andrew Painter's last victory in the majors. They are 0-8 in game started by Painter, Alan Rangel, or whoever has opened for them over the last two months.

For a team that's 31-22 since May 18, the Phillies have been punting away games when the fifth starter is on the mound. If the Phillies could get competent starting pitching from that fifth starter spot, the NL East race would look very different.

"We're not asking a ton out of that spot really," said Phillies manager Don Mattingly after a 6-1 loss to the Mets Sunday to Phillies On SI. "Just keep us in the game."

The Phillies just aren't getting much from the fifth starter spot, whether it's someone in the rotation or an opener. Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter, Tim Mayza, Alan Rangel, Tanner Banks, Zach Pop, and Kyle Backhus have taken turns in that fifth starter spot this season.

The combined numbers -- 89.1 IP, 120 H, 77 K, 40 BB, 7.17 ERA.

This is essentially a scheduled loss, one of the issues the Phillies have to fix before the trade deadline on August 3. The Phillies aren't even committed to Rangel for his next start.

"It's something to talk about," Mattingly said. "I'm sure it's something everyone is looking at to try and give us the best chance to win."

Rangel is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six games this season (three starts). He's been up-and-down between the Phillies and Triple-A Lehigh Valley since Andrew Painter was sent down last month. Rangel has struck out 26 and walked 12, with a WHIP of 1.59.

Sunday was the first time since Rangel was in the fifth starter spot he didn't keep the Phillies in the game. Over his last two starts, Rangel has a 10.14 ERA with nine strikeouts to six walks.

"I need to try to have a little more success early on in my starts," Rangel said through team interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "That's something I have to earn with pitching and I just have to fight through it until it happens."

The rotational depth failed

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alan Rangel (57) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Phillies handle the fifth starter spot over the next two weeks is anyone's guess, considering the lack of options they have in the system.

Their previous options didn't pan out.

Walker was released in April and is currently a free agent after having his release granted by the Angels in June. He is not an option to return.

The Phillies had Bryse Wilson as organizational depth behind Walker to begin the year. Wilson is currently on the Brewers after getting waive by the Phillies in June. Wilson also had a stint with the Cubs, who claimed him from the Phillies.

Jean Cabrera was one of the top pitching prospects in the system just a year ago. he started the Spring Breakout Game this season, only to be demoted to Double-A Reading in May and then placed on waivers earlier this month. No team claimed Cabrera and he's back in Reading -- but off the 40-man roster.

The top three options behind Andrew Painter are no longer on the 40-man roster and all were either released or put on waivers. This is why the Phillies are in the position they're in.

Are there any options in the system?

Finding a fifth starter in the Phillies organization outside of Rangel is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Andrew Painter is on his extended break as the Phillies haven't started him in a game since July 10, when Painter gave up seven runs in 2.2 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are trying to get Painter right and have him working on select pitches in Lehigh Valley, as he carries a 6.39 ERA with 11 strikeouts to seven walks in three starts since being sent down.

Painter is expected to pitch early this week, but his next start has not been made official by the club. He'll have at least nine days of rest between starts.

Brian Keller hasn't been added to the 40-man roster, but he has a 2.23 ERA in eight starts with Lehigh Valley. he has 38 strikeouts to 11 walks in 36.1 innings. Chuck King has made 13 starts with the IronPigs, having a 4.46 ERA with 61 strikeouts to 26 walks in 66.2 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .226 off King, but he also has to be added to the 40-man roster.

Top pitching prospect Gage Wood is in Double-A Reading, but the Phillies are committed to developing him there and monitoring his innings. Wood started Sunday, but has yet to go over five innings in any of his minor league starts this season.

The Phillies have slim pickings with the No. 5 starter at the moment, just needing to survive until they find someone by the trade deadline.

There will be at least two more turns for that fifth starter before August 3.