All-Star Pitcher Surprisingly Seen as Trade Deadline Fit for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have started up the second half of the season, and while things didn’t get off to a great start in the loss to the New York Mets, hopes are still high for the team in the second half.

Following their terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies were able to rally from being 10 games under .500 to right back in the mix of the playoff hunt. Philadelphia has a good chance of chasing down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and there is a lot to like about the team.

With numerous All-Stars recently representing them in the All-Star Game, the Phillies aren’t lacking star power. However, there are some areas of the team that need to be addressed before the deadline.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some All-Stars who could be traded this summer. One name mentioned was Foster Griffin, and somewhat surprisingly, the Phillies were mentioned as a potential destination.

Starting Pitching Not a Top Need

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While adding a backend starter to the rotation might be a need for the team, going after someone like Griffin might be a bit excessive. The left-hander has had a fantastic season for the Washington Nationals, totaling a 10-2 record and 2.77 ERA in 19 starts.

However, while he would improve the rotation, there are more pressing areas for the team to try and address.

Due to the recent injury to Brad Keller, the Phillies’ bullpen is in disarray. This was a unit that already needed a left-handed pitcher before the injury to Keller; now the need for another high-leverage arm is paramount.

Furthermore, while this lineup did have three All-Stars, the need for another bat, preferably from the right side of the plate, would also be ideal. Trea Turner getting hot could solve some of their issues offensively at times, but another outfielder that can hit a bit makes sense.

In terms of the rotation, as an All-Star, Griffin would be another nice weapon. However, with the team lacking assets to move in trades, they have to prioritize helping in other areas.

Aaron Nola has been pitching a bit better of late, and the team will also be hoping that Andrew Painter can find his way in the minors soon and return to the majors this summer.

Overall, while Griffin is having a good year and could help the team, Philadelphia likely won’t be going in that direction.