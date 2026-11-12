Philles Free Agent Alec Bohm Makes Sense for Yankees to Pursue

As the Philadelphia Phillies start to navigate through the offseason, the team is going to have a lot of big decisions to make. This is a roster that could have a different look to it, and it will be interesting to see how they attack the winter.

Following another disappointing playoff run, changes seem to be coming for the Phillies. This is a veteran group that is seeing their window to win seemingly coming to a close, and perhaps this group might never be able to win a World Series.

However, despite some shortcomings, this is still a team that has had a lot of success over the last five years, and blowing it all up would be shocking. However, doing some retooling could make sense for the team, and they will have a couple of key players who are free agents.

Recently, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the New York Yankees were interested in Alec Bohm.

Yankees Make Sense for Alec Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a need at third base, New York makes a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Bohm. The Phillies elected not to give Bohm a qualifying offer, which could end up being a mistake for the team.

Philadelphia is a team that is seeking to shake things up, and moving on from Bohm appears to be a potential avenue for that. The Phillies might not have the deepest farm system, but they do have a good prospect in Aidan Miller, who has been spending time at third base and could be the favorite for that job on Opening Day.

For Bohm, his tenure with the Phillies has come with some highs and lows. The slugger was an All-Star for the team, but has also been benched at times. Consistency has been an issue for him, and that is likely a main reason for Philadelphia potentially moving on.

While the team can bring him back as a free agent, having Miller waiting in the wings might make that a bit unlikely. However, even though he might not be in the picture for the Phillies, a team like the Yankees could use him.

As a right-handed hitter, he could be a potential option for them at both third base and first base in a platoon role that could see a good amount of playing time. Furthermore, as a good run producer throughout his career, just being an everyday starter at third base for New York could make sense.

Overall, the Yankees’ interest in the slugger certainly makes sense, and it will be interesting to see what comes of it.