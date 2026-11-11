Phillies' Aidan Miller Will Be in Running for 2027 NL Rookie of the Year

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be trying to have a successful offseason after another early postseason exit, and in order to improve, the development of some young talent will be important.

Following their fifth straight trip to the postseason and another early exit, the Phillies have some work to do this offseason. Philadelphia is a group that has seemingly started to see their title window close, and it was pretty clear this year that they were not one of the best teams in the National League.

The construction of the roster for Philadelphia isn’t the best, and they want to shake things up a bit. However, while that may be their desire, doing so will be more of a challenge. The Phillies have handed out some bad contracts over the years, and these deals have come back to hurt them.

Now, with an aging core, it will be important for Philadelphia to start getting some more young players in the mix. Last year, they started to do that a little bit with a couple of rookies making the roster on Opening Day. Now, 2027 could result in one of their top prospects being in the running for the Rookie of the Year.

Aidan Miller Will Have Chance to Win Rookie of the Year

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rookie of the Year award being announced for both leagues, teams will be thinking about who could potentially win it for them in 2027. For the Phillies, they were hopeful that starting pitcher Andrew Painter would have been in the mix this year.

The talented right-hander made the team out of spring training and was seen as one of the best rookies coming into the year. Unfortunately, things did not work out for him, especially early on.

As the Phillies prepare for next season, Miller is the young prospect who figures to be in their plans. Philadelphia has been getting him time at third base, and while he is a shortstop by trade, the hot corner is going to have an opening with Alec Bohm’s time with the Phillies seemingly over.

This past year, Miller missed nearly the entire campaign with a back injury. However, if he was healthy, he seemingly would have been in the picture this season.

Now, as the Phillies head into the 2027 campaign, Miller figures to be very much in their plans for the upcoming season. Philadelphia could use a hitter of that caliber to help their lineup, and if Miller lives up to expectations, he could be in the mix for the NL ROTY award.