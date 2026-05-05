Phillies Biggest Takeaways From Series Win Over Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies have looked like a totally different team under interim manager Don Mattingly than they did in the first 28 games of the season under Rob Thomson.

Of course, any team would look better playing against the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins instead of the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. Alas, with how the Phillies looked the first few weeks, no opponent could be underestimated.

It is encouraging to see them starting to play at a higher level, winning six out of seven games under Mattingly and taking both series. Against the Marlins, there were a lot of positives to take away, but still some concerns to keep an eye on as well.

Roster Construction

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Veteran J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after missing 10 days with lower back pain. He started two games behind the plate, with Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs each getting one start as well.

However, when Realmuto was activated, it was Dylan Moore who was designated for assignment to make room. Stubbs remained on the roster, with the Phillies opting to carry three catchers.

Mattingly showed his hand as to why, with Stubbs getting a start in left field during the series. This could be the start of him experimenting and shaking up a lineup that still isn’t consistently producing at the level they are capable of performing at.

Trea Turner Struggles

May 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws to first base against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of focus on the struggles of third baseman Alec Bohm and second baseman Bryson Stott. They are overshadowing the underwhelming production of shortstop Trea Turner.

He struggled against Miami, producing a .077/.077/.125 slash line in 13 at-bats with three strikeouts and zero walks. A corner looked to be turned against the Braves and Giants, but this series was a disaster for the veteran shortstop.

The production of the Phillies’ infield at the plate, currently, outside of first baseman Bryce Harper, is a major concern.

Two-Man Wrecking Crew in Lineup

May 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) follows through on his single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Speaking of Harper, he continues to play at a high level and pace the team offensively. He was excellent against the Marlins with a .333/.412/.733 slash line in 15 at-bats, hitting three doubles and one home run.

Harper was the only Philadelphia player to record double-digit bases in the four-game set. But he wasn’t alone in producing at a high level, with Brandon Marsh continuing his stellar performance.

He had a slash line of .364/.462/.455 in 11 at-bats and is forcing his way into the lineup on an everyday basis as the most consistent performer outside of Harper on the squad.

Starting Rotation Getting in Rhythm

May 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, starting pitching was expected to be the strength of the team. In the early going, that certainly wasn’t the case with everyone outside of Cristopher Sanchez struggling.

Sanchez was the only starter not to take the mound against Miami, but it didn’t matter because the other guys all stepped up. Zack Wheeler was excellent in Game 1, setting the tone with six innings of one-run ball.

In Game 2, Andrew Painter gave up three runs in five innings and took the loss in a 4-0 defeat. After that, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola both dominated to help lead the Phillies to two more wins.

Combined, the four starters threw 23.1 innings, with three quality starts, allowing six earned runs while striking out 30 batters and walking only five.