Phillies Slugger Proving to Still Be Elite With Latest Power Display

There was plenty that went wrong for the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the season that led to manager Rob Thomson being fired after 28 games.

The starting rotation was underperforming, and the lineup was struggling to produce consistently. Since the managerial change, the team has perked up, and production has improved across the board.

However, there is one player who has been leading the way for the lineup even before the team started winning games again: first baseman Bryce Harper. If there were any doubts about how elite he could still be, he is putting them to rest.

His most recent display of dominance came in their first game against the Athletics in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. He was responsible for the only run being scored against Luis Severino across five innings of work, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Bryce Harper has been on fire for Phillies

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a two RBI home run during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Harper would strike again. This time, it was against relief pitcher Tyler Ferguson, and it was of the two-run variety. It was one of two home runs that Ferguson surrendered, as Bryson Stott got him in the bottom of the seventh.

This was the 31st time in his illustrious career that the left-handed swinging slugger had recorded multiple home runs in a single game.

He is now riding a modest three-game hitting streak where his extra-base hitting prowess has been on full display. Harper is 7-for-12 during that stretch with three home runs and two doubles.

Opposing pitchers have struggled to get him out, with him even drawing two walks in that span and not striking out a single time. He has scored five runs and recorded four RBI, getting the job done in every facet.

IT'S A MULTI-HOMER GAME FOR MV3 pic.twitter.com/9E2RwiQ1X2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 6, 2026

After a painfully slow start to the 2026 season, Harper has really come alive over the last few weeks. Harper didn’t get his batting average to the Mendoza line of .200 until the 10th game of the season, but has been on a tear since that point.

In 27 games since, he has produced a .340/.435/.660 slash line with seven home runs, eight doubles and 19 RBI. He has been a one-man wrecking crew at points in time, but that is certainly changing with his teammates starting to find their rhythm more consistently as well.

That puts his season-long numbers at a slash line of .286/.377/.571 through 36 games and 154 plate appearances with nine home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 23 RBI. He has drawn 20 walks and struck out 25 times.