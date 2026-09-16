Phillies' Bryan Rincon Improving In Key Area Has Made Him a Top Prospect

READING, Pa. -- Bryan Rincon was always known as a defense-first player. The knock on the Phillies prospect was his bat, and what little he could do with it.

In his first four seasons as a prospect, Rincon was a .206 hitter with 18 career HR to his name. Rincon's bat was a liability, not an asset.

Until this season.

Rincon worked with Kevin Long in spring training, fine tuning his swing and adding more muscle to his frame. The biggest change Rincon made to his game? Having the confidence in himself that he could hit the baseball consistently.

"The drills that we did and the confidence that he gave me, and the way I played in spring training give me that confidence to play here.," Rincon said to Phillies On SI. "To come here and just be me. Be myself and just play hard."

The results certainly paid off for Rincon in his first season playing Double-A ball. He finished the season with a .267 average, 26 HR, 67 RBI, and a .927 OPS. Rincon tied for first in the Eastern League in home runs (26), while leading the league in OBP (.410) and OPS (.927).

His 10 leadoff home runs lead all of minor league baseball too, which was part of the changes Rincon made to his approach last winter. Rincon isn't giving anything away his first at-bat, which has paid off over the course of the game.

"I practice a lot at getting that first pitch," Rincon said. "I'm not trying to give away that first at bat. I'm trying to get a homer and get that hard contact."

Rincon didn't hit a home run batting leadoff in Game 1 of the Eastern League Division Series on Tuesday night, popping up to third base in foul territory. He didn't give anything away in his first at-bat, just like he planned.

The Fightin' Phils scored 21 runs, and Rincon was one of the biggest catalysts. He finished 2-for-5 with 5 RBI in the win, with his RBI single in the second inning giving Reading the lead for good.

Rincon let out a lot of emotion when he gave Reading the lead, and the dugout reacted in jest. The Fightin' Phils scored 12 runs in the second inning and had 16 runs after three innings.

He's been the catalyst of a lineup that's averaged 12.7 runs per game over the last six games. The Fightin' Phils offense is getting hot at the right time as the playoffs are under way.

It all starts with Rincon

Reading infielder Bryan Rincon (4) dives back into first base during the home opening day game against Akron, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"During spring training, I just told myself to play, have fun. Whatever happens, happens," Rincon said. "So that's what I did. It's been a great year for me."

"I just feel like...all the work I put in this year. I've been working on getting stronger, getting my swing clean, it's all paying off."

Not only has Rincon been the most improved player in the Phillies system, but he's also played his way into consideration into the team's future plans. The Phillies view Aidan Miller as their shortstop of the future, but Rincon will be hard to ignore with his glove in the infield.

The only position Rincon has ever played in the field for the Phillies organization is shortstop. If Rincon keeps hitting past this season, the Phillies will find a place for him.

The first order of business? Protecting Rincon on the 40-man roster this November.

"I always knew that I was able to do all these kind of things," Rincon said. "I'm giving all the glory to God and keeping up with my routine everyday."