Phillies Have Struggled in This Key Area So Far in September

The Philadelphia Phillies have not been playing their best baseball down the stretch, and there is one major reason why.

Entering their game on Wednesday, the Phillies have a losing record in September so far after their great month of August. This is certainly not the time for the team to be struggling, especially with the playoff race heating up.

Over the last five games, the team has just one win against the Atlanta Braves. When going a bit further out, they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, and there is reason to be a bit worried with October right around the corner.

When looking at the team, it has been the starting rotation that has been carrying them to success of late. This was a group that was expected to be great, and that has been the case of late.

Unfortunately, while the starting rotation has been strong, both the bullpen and the lineup have had some issues. Of the two, it has been the lineup that has been really disappointing, ranking poorly across the majors.

Offense Struggling In September

Phillies offense in September:



Batting average: .235 (21st in MLB)

On-base percentage; .290 (28th)

Slugging percentage: .380 (23rd)

OPS: .670 (26th)

Runs per game: 4.15 (21st) — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 16, 2026

With the Phillies’ offense ranking in the bottom half of the league so far this month in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and runs scored, there is clearly nothing going right for the group.

Due to the amount of talent that the team has in their lineup, it is shocking to see them struggle like they are currently at the plate. However, when looking at the performance so far in September from key players, the numbers make sense.

Key players like Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto all have an OPS below .600. That is not getting it done with these three players making up a third of the starting lineup on most nights.

The depth and length of the lineup was a concern that the Phillies seemingly addressed at the trade deadline when they acquired Luis Arraez. However, the falloff from Marsh and Stott especially has hurt the lineup quite a bit.

With 11 games remaining for the Phillies this month, it will be imperative for them to get it going offensively. Now is not the time for multiple members of the offense to be in a drought, and Philadelphia will have a quick October if this remains the case.

Overall, this is a group that has a ton of talent but at times can be a bit streaky. Hopefully, this slump will end soon for the team, and they can get back on track.