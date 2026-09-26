Phillies Could Turn To Veteran Starting Pitcher Out of Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies' odds of making the postseason were astronomically high just a few days ago.

They held a comfortable lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but things have flipped. The Diamondbacks are riding a six-game winning streak, while the Phillies haven’t done a series since beating Arizona when the calendar flipped from August to September.

It has left Philadelphia in a precarious position. After losing their series opener to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, their Magic Number remains at two. The Phillies must finish a game ahead of the Diamondbacks in the standings because Arizona holds the tiebreaker.

That makes Saturday’s game a must-win affair. However, the game plan for patching together 27 outs to beat the No. 1 seed in the American League is still up in the air. With Jesus Luzardo sidelined, his spot in the rotation has turned into a bullpen game the last three times through.

Phillies could turn to Aaron Nola out of bullpen against Rays

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is almost certainly going to be the case again, but which arms are going to be used out of the bullpen? Keep an eye on starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who could be deployed as a reliever to help get the team over the finish line, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

“They are at a desperate point, having to thrust everything into the final two days just to qualify for the postseason. Saturday’s pitching plan could include Aaron Nola, who threw 88 pitches in Wednesday’s game. The Phillies have peeled back his between-starts routine; Nola could pitch a few innings as a reliever in Saturday’s game,” Gelb wrote.

Currently in line to be the starter in Game 1 of the NLWC should Philadelphia qualify, it would be interesting to see what the plan for Nola would be if he does have his number called to pitch Saturday night.

In an ideal scenario, it would help the Phillies move one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. If they win and the Diamondbacks lose, the last Wild Card spot is theirs, which means Zack Wheeler could have his start pushed back from Sunday to Game 1 of the NLWC.

All hands on deck for Phillies to get into playoffs

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cristopher Sanchez would take the ball in Game 2, and Nola could come back in Game 3 if needed.

Given the state of the team’s bullpen, they'll need all the help they can get, and if Nola can give them a few innings on Saturday in what would normally be a bullpen day, interim manager Don Mattingly would certainly take it.

Other options to eat innings include Jose Urquidy, who was excellent last week, throwing 4.2 shutout innings against the New York Mets. Nestor Cortes is still waiting in the wings as well after signing a Major League deal a few weeks ago.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!