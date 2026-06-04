Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez Makes History in Win Against Padres

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to move well above the .500 mark, they recently saw their ace make some more history on the mound.

On Wednesday night, the Phillies were able to secure another win over the San Diego Padres, securing themselves at the very least a win in the series. While the team will go for the sweep on Thursday, they saw history made in their win.

Coming into the game, Philadelphia had the best pitcher from the month of May on the mound, looking to continue what has been a historic run. In May, Christopher Sanchez did not allow a run in 39 innings pitched. It was one of the best months of all time, and he helped spark the Phillies.

In his start last week against the Padres, he was able to make some history. Coming into this start, he knew that he would have a chance at some more. Sanchez needed to pitch one inning to have the longest streak ever by a left-handed pitcher.

Sanchez Makes History

A lefty like no other pic.twitter.com/eHWUdcgikg — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2026

It has been an incredible stretch for the star southpaw, and he is very much the favorite now for the National League Cy Young. Sanchez is having an incredible year, and after being the runner-up to Paul Skenes for the award last season, he will be looking to bring up the hardware this year.

Going a month without allowing a run is certainly good for the Cy Young resume, but it also came at a key time for the team. The Phillies got off to a really bad start to the season and were in need of a good month in May. Sanchez and Philadelphia winning four of the five games that he started certainly helped with that.

With the return of Zack Wheeler and how well Sanchez has been pitching, this is the best one-two punch in the entire league. Even though there is a lot of season to still be played, the Phillies figure to still be a contender in the NL with how they have been playing.

In any potential series, dealing with Sanchez and Wheeler will be a massive challenge. For the star southpaw, this stretch has truly been a memorable one. Even though the streak did come to an end against the Padres later on in the game, he received a massive ovation for his efforts for how he has pitched during the record-setting stretch.