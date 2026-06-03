Cristopher Sanchez Rightfully Beats Out Jacob Misiorwski for Award

Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez put together one of the most dominant months in baseball history in May.

He made history, breaking the franchise record for consecutive innings without allowing a run. The previous record was held by Grover Alexander, who had 41 straight scoreless innings in 1911.

Sanchez is at 44.2 consecutive scoreless innings and counting, setting his sights on the longest streak for a left-handed pitcher and the all-time streak that is held by Orel Hershiser, who reached 59 innings in 1988 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Going all of May without allowing a single run was enough for Sanchez to beat out Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Pitcher of the Month Award. The young flamethrower was dominant in his own right, but Sanchez was rightfully selected as the recipient of the award.

Cristopher Sanchez wins NL Pitcher of the Month Award

May 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) points skyward after pitching during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Making the kind of history that he has over the last few weeks is certainly enough of a reason to push him ahead in the voting. Sanchez made five starts in May, throwing 39 scoreless innings.

He allowed only 25 hits and issued three walks to go along with 45 strikeouts. Opponents managed to hit only four doubles against him to account for all the extra-base hits recorded in May off the lefty.

Batters produced a .181/.204/.210 slash line against Sanchez with a tOPS+ of 39 and sOPS+ of 19. He was truly unhittable with a 0.718 WHIP, 10.4 K/9 and 15 SO/W ratio.

For the season, he leads the MLB with a 4.3 bWAR, 1.47 ERA, one complete game, one shutout, a 293 ERA+ and a 1.83 FIP. His 0.3 HR/9 is the best in the NL.

One dominant, historic, Sán-sational month



Introducing your NL Pitcher of the Month, Cristopher Sánchez! pic.twitter.com/EpjDvxgzqG — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2026

Normally, there wouldn’t be any debate over Sanchez winning the NL Pitcher of the Month Award. But Misiorowski made it a heated race, producing some eye-popping and dominant numbers of his own.

In his first full Major League season, the young Brewers hurler has taken the league by storm. In May, he made six starts, throwing 38.1 innings and allowing only one earned run. The St. Louis Cardinals scratched a run across against him on May 25 on an Ivan Herrera RBI groundout.

Misiorowski allowed only 14 hits and one double in May, striking out 57 batters and walking only six. Opponents had a .109/.154/.116 slash line against him in 136 plate appearances.

It would have been really interesting to see how voting would have gone if the Cardinals hadn’t scored that single run against him. Co-winners could have certainly been the result, but history was on Sanchez’s side and gave him the edge.