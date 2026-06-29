Phillies Doing a Fantastic Job Chasing Down Braves in NL East

The Philadelphia Phillies are red hot, and this week was a big one for them in the standings. Following a strong stretch, they are now closing in on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

In April, the Phillies looked like one of the worst teams in baseball. This was a group that was 10 games under the .500 mark with a run differential that was over -50. Nothing was going right for the team, and it looked like their window to be a contender had closed.

During the bad stretch to start the season, Philadelphia wasn’t pitching all that great or hitting well either. It was a bad mix, and it resulted in some change. Rob Thomson, who had won a lot of games for the Phillies the last several years, was let go and Don Mattingly stepped in to be the new manager.

Since then, Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in baseball. While this group does have some flaws, they also have a lot of high-end talent. Players like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are capable of carrying the lineup, and the duo of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez is one of the best in the league as well.

Now, with the team 10 games over the .500 mark, they are not only in the mix to be a wild card team in the National League, but they are well within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies Chasing Down Atlanta

Jun 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after getting the games final out against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Following a great week, which included winning divisional series against the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, the Phillies had a record of (5-2), keeping up their winning ways.

Due to the Braves slipping up a bit and being (3-7) in their last 10 games, Philadelphia has been able to capitalize on it. During that same stretch, the Phillies have an opposite record of (7-3), and they are now just three games out of first place.

This coming week, Philadelphia will be playing four games at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then, they will have an interesting day off on Friday, before starting a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Pirates will certainly be the more challenging of the two matchups with a record at the .500 mark. However, the Royals have not played well this year, and that will be a winnable series. Overall, the Phillies have to be pleased with how well they have performed of late. Being able to chase down the Braves in the division is an impressive accomplishment, and the team should be aiming to chase them down soon.