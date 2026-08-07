Phillies Receive Fair Assessment When It Comes to Playoff Outlook

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a bit of a roller coaster this season, but the team is once again starting to build some momentum following the MLB trade deadline.

As the trade deadline approached, it was no secret that the Phillies were going to need to be buyers, and they certainly improved with a few trades. While the team might not have addressed every need, most notably not getting a starting pitcher, they improved quite a bit.

The addition of Luis Arraez was a big move for Philadelphia, and he has already taken the team by storm. The All-Star slugger has provided a nice jolt of energy to this lineup, and his approach at the plate is stellar.

While there were some struggles to start the second half, the Phillies are all of a sudden right back on track with series wins against the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

With their eyes set on playing meaningful baseball in October, just how far this team can go is going to be very interesting to see.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Phillies would be able to make the playoffs this year as a wild card team, but despite beating the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Round, would lose to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Fair Assessment for Philadelphia

Aug 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on how the team has performed, making it to the NLDS seems like a fair assessment for the Phillies right now. However, there is certainly a scenario in which they are able to exceed expectations.

Philadelphia does appear to be a team that is built for the postseason, especially when looking at their starting rotation. The duo of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez is one of the best in the game, and these are two aces at the top of the unit.

Furthermore, Jesus Luzardo has also been really good this year and is an All-Star in his own right. When looking at what’s behind them in the bullpen, the Phillies were able to add two arms at the deadline to help bolster this unit, and they also have Jhoan Duran as one of the best closers in the game.

In the lineup, there is no shortage of star power with the group being led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Both of these players have had some big moments in the playoffs and won’t shy away from the pressure.

Overall, the Phillies should certainly be a playoff team this fall. However, if some things go right, they might be able to make a bit more noise than predicted.