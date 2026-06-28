Phillies' Star Duo Proving To Be in a Class of Their Own This Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some great baseball of late, and the team has been able to completely turn their season around.

To start the year, things were not looking good for the Phillies. This was a team that was 10 games under .500 with a horrible run differential and a lot of problems. The offense for the team was largely non-existent outside of a couple of players, and even the talented pitching staff was having problems.

However, baseball is a long season, and Philadelphia made some changes to weather the early storm. The Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson after being (9-19) to start the campaign and promoted Don Mattingly to the spot.

Since then, Philadelphia has been rolling. This has been one of the best teams in baseball, and they are storming up the standings. The Phillies have the potential to be a true contender in the National League, but they will still likely be seeking some upgrades.

One of the main reasons for their success is that they have one of the best slugging duos in the league in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. These two are both having amazing campaigns so far, and they are accomplishing some impressive things.

Schwarber and Harper In a Class of Their Own

The only two players in the NL that have 50+ RBI and at least a .900 OPS:



🔔 Kyle Schwarber

🔔 Bryce Harper



This duo has been ELITE this season! pic.twitter.com/YUAipzTS40 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 27, 2026

It is no secret that when things are going right for these two, they can carry the lineup for the Phillies. They have had to do that quite a bit this season for the team, but they have also proven that they are still two of the best in the game.

So far this year, Harper has slashed .278/.379/.536 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. It has been a nice bounce-back campaign for him, and he has most importantly been able to stay healthy.

Furthermore, coming off being the runner-up in the NL MVP voting last season to Shohei Ohtani, Schwarber is having another fantastic campaign. So far, he has slashed .253/.370/.584 with 29 home runs and 52 RBI. With an OPS over .950, that number is even higher than it was last season, and Schwarber once again should be in the MVP conversation this year.

While the team does need some help to lengthen the lineup a bit, this duo has been one of the best in the game. If they are able to sustain it and Philadelphia gets another bat, they will be in great shape for a playoff run.