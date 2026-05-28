Phillies Don't Need To Pursue Star Pitcher Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are continuing to try to work their way back into contention in the National League with some really strong play over the last few weeks. Now, with the season about a third of the way through, they will likely be buyers this summer.

Following a horrible start to the season, the Phillies have been playing really good baseball of late. As they have climbed back to the .500 mark, the team is now going to have to think about ways to improve this summer.

When looking at some of the struggles of the team, the clear need for them is to improve their offense. Especially on the right side of the plate, Philadelphia has not received the needed production. This is a lineup that has really struggled against left-handed pitching, and a right-handed bat for the middle of the order would be ideal.

Finding that caliber of player for the specific need that the Phillies have is going to be difficult, but star players will become available as the standings start to take shape.

One name that is starting to float around a lot is the reigning American League Cy Young, Tarik Skubal. The Detroit Tigers are struggling, and as an impending free agent, he very well could be available to acquire this summer. However, with a really strong rotation, the Phillies likely shouldn't pursue him.

Phillies Shouldn’t Pursue Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throwing | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the Tigers being a major disappointment this year, Skubal being made available this summer feels inevitable. He is going to hit free agency with two Cy Young awards under his belt and could reset the market for pitchers after this campaign.

While he did get injured this year, he has been ramping up his rehab and is seemingly going to be back much quicker than expected. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they have too many holes in the team right now and don’t appear to be a playoff contender even with a healthy Skubal.

Trading him certainly makes sense, but Philadelphia likely won’t be involved. Even though the Phillies are usually in the mix for top players, the starting rotation is a strength of the team, and they already have two aces.

Furthermore, with the asking price likely to still be high, Philadelphia is lacking top prospects to move for a starting pitcher. Even though Skubal would make the team better, the Phillies should be focused this summer on improving their lineup.