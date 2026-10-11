Phillies Executive Smartly Turns Down Offer From Athletics

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do this offseason to improve their on-field product.

They need to figure out their managerial situation because they are technically without one. Don Mattingly worked under the interim tag after taking over for Rob Thomson, and he could be brought back after Alex Cora declined for a second time, opting instead to take the 2027 off.

There is also plenty of work to do with a roster that came up woefully short of expectations in 2026. Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez are the biggest free agent decisions to make, while the bullpen needs to be revamped again.

Luckily for the Phillies, one of the rising stars in their front office will be staying put for the time being. Sam Fuld, the president of baseball operations for the club, has declined to take the president of baseball operations offer from the Athletics.

Sam Fuld turns down Athletics to remain with Phillies

Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld talk in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He has removed his name from consideration and will remain in his current role in Philadelphia. Turning down such an offer could be seen as a short-sighted move by many people, but remaining with the Phillies is the right choice for Fuld.

Formerly the general manager under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, remaining under his umbrella is a smart move. He can continue to learn everything there is about leading a franchise and could even be groomed to take over the Phillies at some point in the future.

Dombrowski’s contract is set to expire in 2027, but the organization would love to have him back if he so chooses. As long as he wants to remain in his position as president of baseball operations, he will do so.

Fuld has rapidly moved up the pecking order in Philadelphia. He has gone from a Major League coach to a key cog in the front office operations, becoming a trusted person alongside Dombrowski.

Sam Fuld was offered the A’s job as president of baseball operations but declined to take it and has withdrawn from consideration, sources tell ESPN. Fuld, who was previously GM of Philadelphia, will remain in his current role as president of business operations for the Phillies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 10, 2026

It makes a lot of sense why the Athletics would pursue someone who looks to be a rising star as someone who will run a franchise at some point in his career. However, the Athletics are a tough sell right now.

There are only 30 people who oversee a franchise as a lead executive, but not all jobs are built the same. The Athletics currently don’t have a home, but are planning to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 campaign.

After finishing with the third-worst record in the MLB at 64-98, there is a lot of work to do with the roster, especially on the pitching staff. Alas, as long as they are calling Sutter Health Park home, pitchers aren’t going to be lining up to join the franchise.

Virtually a clean slate is appealing to some, but Fuld has made the correct decision to remain in the City of Brotherly Love for now.

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