Ranking the Phillies' Top 5 Offseason Priorities

The 2026 MLB season was a roller coaster ride for the Philadelphia Phillies, ultimately ending in disappointment once again with an early exit from the postseason.

Facing their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLWC, the Phillies were defeated in three games. It got their offseason started much earlier than anticipated, which will feature a lengthy to-do list.

Which are the most important? Here are the five biggest offseason priorities for Philadelphia this winter.

5. Upgrade the outfield

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Derek Hill (49) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Trea Turner (not pictured) against Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd (not pictured) during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been an issue seemingly for years. Winter after winter, the team brings in a veteran on a one-year deal, and things haven’t panned out. To help bridge the gap from this aging core to the next, some youth needs to be brought in, and the outfield would be a good spot to start.

Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford, left-handed hitters, still operate best in platoons. Adolis Garcia and Bryan De La Cruz are both free agents. Derek Hill is under team control through 2029 and should be a part of the team’s plans. Bryce Harper shouldn’t be playing right field full-time.

Bringing in an everyday-caliber player who is right-handed would be ideal.

4. Keep Aidan Miller healthy

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season was a lost one for the Phillies' top position player prospect. Aidan Miller dealt with back issues that sidelined him for virtually the entire year, setting back his development.

Heading into the offseason, keeping him healthy is a top priority. He is a big part of the team’s long-term plans, and if he were healthy, he probably would have played a part this past season in the infield.

With Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez hitting free agency, there could be infield spots up for grabs.

3. Fix the bullpen

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren’t many things guaranteed in life, but three are death, taxes and the Philadelphia bullpen being troublesome. Closer Jhoan Duran was excellent all season, but the bridge to him was messy.

The team didn’t get consistent production from left-handed hurlers Jose Alvarado or Tanner Banks all season, and their deadline acquisition, Brooks Raley, was a disaster. Their other pickup, righty Caleb Kilian, landed on the injured list after appearing in four out of six games.

Alex McFarlane is a legitimate long-term building block, and Jonathan Bowlan looked good before a late-season swoon that could have been brought about because of injury. Beyond that duo, there isn’t much set in stone to get excited about ahead of Duran.

2. Figure out Trea Turner plan

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The drop-off of Trea Turner is a huge obstacle the franchise has to figure out. After leading the NL with a .304 batting average and turning in the best defensive season of his career in 2025, his production fell off a cliff in 2026.

It was the least productive season of his career in every facet of the game. He wasn’t hitting, and he was among the worst defenders in the MLB. Under contract through 2033, this deal could quickly become one of the worst in the sport.

A move to the outfield could be in play because his speed is still present. It would create some roster flexibility this offseason as well.

1. Hiring a manager

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Don Mattingly (8) walks to the dugout after removing starting pitcher Aaron Nola (not pictured) from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interim manager Don Mattingly did a great job helping turn the 2026 season around. However, he was never the guy that Dave Dombrowski wanted leading the team. Right when the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora, he became the No. 1 candidate for the Phillies.

Dombrowski reportedly offered him the job when Rob Thomson was fired, but he declined it. All signs are pointing to Philadelphia hiring Cora if he wants to return to managing for 2027.

Whether it is him or someone else, filling that position is the No. 1 priority for the franchise this winter.

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