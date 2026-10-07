Phillies Will Reportedly Consider Retaining Don Mattingly

Technically, the Philadelphia Phillies are currently without a manager, but they have already begun the process of filling that vacancy.

Recent reports have revealed that the Phillies have already spoken to Alex Cora about becoming their next manager. However, he informed the team that he will not be returning to baseball in 2027, meaning Philadelphia already has to move on to Plan B.

Could that contingency plan be Don Mattingly? The interim manager following the firing of Rob Thomson after a 9-19 start to the season is in the mix, according to a report shared by Matt Gelb and Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required).

“They could conduct a wider search for their next manager. Or they could turn to Don Mattingly for another season, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal organizational matters. Everything remains on the table,” they wrote.

Don Mattingly could be No. 1 candidate for Phillies manager position

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would certainly be interesting to see who that wider search would include. However, Mattingly certainly has a leg up on the competition because of the job he did helping dig the team out of their early-season hole.

The Phillies finished the season 88-74, earning the No. 3 Wild Card spot in the National League. With Mattingly at the helm, the team went 79-55. However, it was a rocky journey at points, with a late-season losing streak nearly costing them a playoff spot.

Also working in Mattingly’s favor is that the players on the team have gone to bat for him already. Influential voices in the clubhouse, such as designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Trea Turner, have backed their interim manager.

Already under contract through 2027 as the team’s bench coach, Mattingly is going to be involved in the organization one way or another. Being bench coach for a new manager would certainly create some unnecessary awkwardness in the clubhouse, but a front office advisory role could await him, too.

Phillies Considering Keeping Don Mattingly As Manager https://t.co/YXmwnsfKgT pic.twitter.com/HNHu6RRN4K — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 7, 2026

The looming lockout also makes Mattingly a good selection for Philadelphia. With a Dec. 1 shutdown expected, team officials will not be allowed to contact players after that point. That is a tough situation for a new manager to deal with, which makes removing the interim tag and elevating him an attractive option.

Also, as long as Cora remains available, he will always be linked to the Phillies because of the presence of Dave Dombrowski. Keeping Mattingly for the duration of his contract and trying Cora again in 2028 could be a longer-term plan for the franchise.

As long as the former Boston Red Sox manager is available and Dombrowski is running the show in Philadelphia, those rumors will persist. Navigating such a thing is much easier for Mattingly on a one-year deal than bringing in a new manager on a multi-year pact who might constantly be looking over his shoulder.

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