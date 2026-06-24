Phillies Have Clear Biggest Need to Address Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to pull off a wild win against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night to continue their strong play of late. However, as the team continues to try to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, more help will be needed.

It has been an amazing turnaround for the Phillies so far this season. Not too long ago, this was a team that was 10 games under .500, and there was a lot of panic in Philadelphia. However, since the firing of Rob Thomson and the return of Zack Wheeler to the rotation, things have been much better.

The Phillies are right back in playoff contention and would be a wild-card team if the season ended today. However, when looking at the roster for the team, they are a bit top-heavy in terms of talent. Adding some depth is going to be key for Philadelphia if they are going to win a World Series, and they will certainly be active at the trade deadline.

When looking at where the Phillies should look for help, there are a few clear areas. However, the most pressing will arguably be for their outfield.

Phillies Have Clear Outfield Need

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Even before the injury to Adolis Garcia, there was a need for Philadelphia in the outfield. Prior to his season-ending injury, he also wasn’t performing all that well, and perhaps looking to add some help was going to have to be considered.

While Brandon Marsh has been having a fantastic season for the Phillies, the other two spots in the outfield have simply not produced offensively. Furthermore, with J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner not living up to their expectations, the lineup for Philadelphia has looked very short at times.

As Philadelphia looks to improve, the outfield is certainly going to be the spot for them to try to do so. Furthermore, in a perfect scenario, they would like to add a right-handed hitter to help provide some more balance for the lineup. So far, it has really just been Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper who have been carrying the offense overall.

While it is still early, the Phillies should have some options to pursue. Due to their farm system not being the greatest, it’s a bit unlikely that they will be able to make a major splash. However, getting a rental player like Taylor Ward could make a lot of sense and help improve the team.