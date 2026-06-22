Trea Turner Showing Much-Needed Signs of Figuring It Out

There were several reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies got off to such a slow start this season, including the performance of some of their stars in the lineup.

Since starting 9-19 under Rob Thomson, the team has responded with interim manager Don Mattingly at the helm. They are now 42-35, only 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and in a virtual tie with the St. Louis Cardinals for the top Wild Card spot.

The Phillies' veterans started to look more like themselves since the change was made, leading the turnaround. However, not everyone has gotten themselves back on track, such as shortstop Trea Turner.

At this point last year, no one would argue with anyone who said Turner was the team’s MVP. He was not only producing at the plate, but was getting the job done at an incredibly high level with the glove defensively.

Trea Turner looking to turn corner for Phillies

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) looks on after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Fast forward a year, and his production has plummeted. He isn’t making an impact defensively, and he was in the mix as the least impactful hitter in the MLB. It was actually an impressive feat that Philadelphia was winning as much as it was with such a void at the top of their lineup.

However, Turner might be turning a corner. He is showing a little bit of life during a modest three-game hitting streak. After a 0-for-3 performance against the Miami Marlins on June 15, he was out of the lineup for the middle game of the series.

Since being inserted back into the starting lineup by Mattingly and atop the batting order as the leadoff hitter again, the veteran has looked invigorated.

He has gone 6-for-13 with a double, scoring seven runs and stealing one base. The most encouraging thing about this stretch is that he has drawn one walk and has struck out only one time.

Don Mattingly on Trea Turner’s injury & playing too soon



(@CBabosWrites) pic.twitter.com/lM2Sk1NZrj — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) June 20, 2026

His role in the team’s success offensively is a key one as the table setter. When he isn’t getting on base, navigating the dynamic duo of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper becomes so much easier because the team has lacked consistent protection behind them in the order.

Turner isn’t going to have a .462 batting average and .532 on-base percentage for the remainder of the season, but this could very well be a sign of him figuring something out and more closely resembling the kind of player fans have become accustomed to seeing on the field.

It would certainly help elevate the Phillies' offense to another level. He is the missing key ingredient to them truly being able to make some noise in the NL, especially if Dave Dombrowski is able to make a splash and acquire a right-handed hitting outfielder.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!