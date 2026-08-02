Phillies Interest in Giants' Luis Arraez Makes Perfect Sense

With the trade deadline nearly here, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Phillies this season, but with the trade deadline almost here, they are in the playoff hunt and over .500. Philadelphia will be a buyer before the deadline on Monday and has no shortage of needs.

Despite the record not being bad, the Phillies could use upgrades for the back end of the starting rotation, the bullpen, and the lineup. With that being said, it will take multiple moves for Philadelphia to improve, and in the National League, that is going to be needed.

Of the needs for the team, arguably the top one for the Phillies is the bullpen. However, this is also a lineup that can disappear at times. With that being said, one potential option could be a great one for the team.

Jon Heyman recently wrote that the Phillies are going to be among the teams going after San Francisco Giants slugger Luis Arraez ahead of the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Should Pursue All-Star Slugger

Rays, Rangers, Phillies are among teams on Luis Arraez, who prefers to stay at 2B where he’s thrived this year in SF. Yanks like him but positional fit might be an issue for them. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2026

With the trade market starting to heat up a bit, the Phillies will be a team to keep an eye on before the deadline approaches. Philadelphia might have gotten off to a terrible start to the campaign, but despite struggles of late, they are a contender in the NL.

Due to the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Tarik Skubal, the road to the World Series in the NL is not going to be easy, and the Phillies should be thinking about adding multiple players.

Being interested in Arraez makes a ton of sense for the Phillies, and they should be doing all they can to improve. While a right-handed hitter would be preferred, Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in the game and can hit left-handers in addition to right-handers.

This season, the All-Star has slashed 328/.364/.446 with four home runs and 43 RBI. With a need to lengthen and improve the lineup, adding Arraez would certainly help with that.

As a free agent at the end of the year, the asking price for Arraez shouldn't be too bad for Philadelphia, which is important considering their lack of top prospects.

Overall, the pursuit of Arraez makes a ton of sense for the Phillies, and his desire to play second base could help them improve an area of need in the infield.