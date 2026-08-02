These Blockbuster Trade Ideas are Exactly What Phillies Need

Even though it has not been a strong start to the second half of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is still expected to be aggressive in trying to improve before the trade deadline on Monday.

After a strong first half of the campaign, the Phillies have fallen on some hard times of late. The All-Star break has seemingly sucked the momentum from the team, and they are now well behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East once again.

However, even though the team might not be playing great, they are still seen as a playoff contender in the NL. However, in order to be a World Series contender, they are going to need some serious help.

Philadelphia is a team that has become far too top-heavy in their lineup, rotation, and the bullpen. If a star or two is cold for the Phillies, the team doesn’t look strong at all, and that is a major concern.

As the trade deadline approaches, Philadelphia will likely need to make multiple moves in order to get to where they want to be.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some blockbuster trade ideas that could help the Phillies be a contender in the National League. In the trades, they made three separate deals to acquire Otto Lopez, Randy Arozarena, and Mason Miller.

These Trade Ideas Would Greatly Improve Philadelphia

Aug 1, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at what the Phillies were able to get in this scenario, they addressed multiple needs for the team. Landing Lopez gives them a much better defensive shortstop, and he also can play second base as well if the team wanted to continue to trot Trea Turner out there.

Even before Adolis Garcia was injured, there was a need for the Phillies to bring in a right-handed bat for the outfield. Arozarena would certainly fill that need and comes with a ton of playoff experience.

Furthermore, the big addition for the team would obviously be Mason Miller. The right-hander is one of the best relief pitchers in baseball and could instantly form the best one-two punch in the league with Jhoan Duran.

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers landing Tarik Skubal, it is going to be a tall task to be able to dethrone them in the playoffs. The addition of one of the best starting pitchers in baseball has taken them to a new level, and while the rotation for the Phillies is really strong, they need a lot more to be able to compete.