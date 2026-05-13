Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Ties Franchise Record Against Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some good baseball of late, and a major reason why has been their offense performing better. Fortunately, one of their key stars has been red-hot.

Following a disappointing start to the campaign, the Phillies have been picking it up of late. Coming into their matchup on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, they had totaled a (10-3) record since they fired Rob Thomson and Don Mattingly took over.

While the schedule has been a bit easier during this two-week stretch, Philadelphia has been able to beat the teams that they are supposed to, and it has resulted in four straight series wins.

During this stretch, it has been the offense that has been completely different. This is a unit that couldn’t buy a run or a hit for a while, but some of the star veterans have turned things around.

With players finally performing up to expectations, it is no surprise to see the team going on an impressive run. While it has mostly been a group effort, one player in particular has been performing well, and that is Kyle Schwarber. The runner-up for the National League MVP is proving once again that he is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he was able to tie a franchise record on Monday.

Schwarber Ties Franchise Record

Schwarber, by the way, now has a share of the #Phillies record with five consecutive games with a homer. The list:



Dick Allen: 1969

Mike Schmidt: 1979

Bobby Abreu: 2005

Chase Utley: 2008 (twice)

Rhys Hoskins: 2017

Odúbel Herrera: 2018

Trea Turner: 2023

Kyle Schwarber: 2026 — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 12, 2026

With his home run in the first inning of the game against the Red Sox, Schwarber was able to tie a number of former Phillies players for the most consecutive games with a home run.

The talented sluggers' streak now extends over three series, starting against the Athletics, going all the way through the series against the Colorado Rockies, and now to open the set against Boston.

With the streak going to five games, he is the first member of Philadelphia to reach that mark since Trea Turner was able to accomplish it back in 2023. There are also some Phillies greats on the list, including Chase Utley in 2008, Dick Allen in 1969, and Mike Schmidt in 1979.

This is certainly an impressive accomplishment from Schwarber, and he will be looking to break the record tomorrow against Sonny Gray. With the recent streak, Schwarber is now leading the league in home runs as of Tuesday night and is starting to put together another MVP-caliber season.

It will not be easy to replicate what he was able to accomplish in 2025, but the star slugger of the Phillies is red-hot, and the sky is the limit for him right now.

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