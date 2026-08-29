Phillies Legend Larry Christenson Passes Away at 72

The Philadelphia Phillies family has suffered a great loss, with the team announcing that former pitcher Larry Christenson has died at the age of 72.

He passed away unexpectedly on Friday during a fishing trip with his family and friends while in Washington, according to the team. No other details were provided at the time, but a statement was released via ESPN.

"The club and its fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry's beloved daughters, Claire and Libby, his extended family and friends, and former teammates at this difficult time."

Christenson spent 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, all of them with the Phillies, after being selected in the first round, No. 3 overall, out of Marysville High School in Marysville, Washington. He was a part of the 1980 World Series-winning squad and the team that won the National League pennant in 1983.

Larry Christenson passes away at 72 years of age

The Phillies are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of former pitcher Larry Christenson this morning while on a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington state. He was 72.



Christenson, who spent his entire 11-year major league career with the club from 1973-83,… pic.twitter.com/BKAVwEbF3E — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 29, 2026

In his career, Christenson started 220 games, which is the ninth most in franchise history. He made 243 appearances overall, compiling a record of 83-71 with 9.0 bWAR. His career ERA was 3.79 to go along with an ERA+ of 99, a FIP of 3.37 and 781 strikeouts across 1,402.2 innings pitched.

"Larry was very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us," former Phillies infielder Mike Schmidt said in a statement, "he always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you. His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts. May he rest in peace."

Christenson got his career started on a high note, throwing a complete game in his debut against the New York Mets on April 13, 1973. No pitcher has accomplished that feat since, and it is hard to envision it being replicated any time soon with how different teams handle the workload of their starters nowadays.

At the plate, he more than held his own with a .150/.195/.267 slash line. He hit 11 home runs in his career, which is tied with Rick Wise for the most in franchise history for a pitcher. When Philadelphia clinched the NL East in 1977, he hit a grand slam and had a five-RBI game to defeat the Chicago Cubs.

A statement on behalf of Phillies Wall of Famer Larry Bowa: pic.twitter.com/jpgWVxa19u — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 29, 2026

"My heart is heavy today. 'LC' was a tremendous teammate, an outstanding pitcher and a true friend. Win or lose, he was always the life of the clubhouse. He loved the game and enjoyed every minute of his big league career. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Larry Bowa, a teammate of Christenson’s from 1973-81, said in a statement.

Christenson leaves a lasting legacy not only for his on-field accomplishments, but also for the work he did in the community. He was a major supporter of different charities and non-profit organizations in the city.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!