Phillies Receive Shockingly Poor Report Card Grade for the Season So Far

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, and the goal will be to win the matchup and get closer to a playoff berth.

Entering Friday, the magic number for the Phillies to clinch a spot in the playoffs is down to 25 following getting some help from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With some of the teams in the National League falling off a bit in the second half, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Of the competition Philadelphia has to worry about, the Diamondbacks are the team on the outside looking in right now, and the Phillies will be seeing them to start next week.

However, with just over a month to go in the season, it is a great time to reflect on how things have been so far. While there have been some ups and downs, the Phillies being where they are should be considered a success. However, not everyone sees it that way.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently graded the Phillies’ season so far and surprisingly gave them a grade of a ‘C’, despite being in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Philadelphia Should Have Received a Higher Grade

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after hitting a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the season has had its share of ups and downs for the Phillies, this is a team that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and that deserves a better grade than a C right off the bat.

Philadelphia has shown a great ability to overcome some adversity this year as well. Teams that start the season 10 games under .500 at (9-19) generally don’t rally back to make the playoffs. However, while there is still work to be done, this team has all the makings of a contender in the National League.

Furthermore, at the deadline, the Phillies were aggressive in their pursuit of talent and made a couple of notable upgrades. Adding Luis Arraez helped lengthen the lineup and gave them an excellent contact hitter.

Now, with just over a month to go in the campaign, the goal for the Phillies will be to make the playoffs and get their excellent starting rotation into a series. Philadelphia can match up with anyone in the NL if Zack Wheeler is pitching well, and they will be a team that most won’t want to face come October.