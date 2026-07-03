Phillies Make Surprising Decision With Alan Rangel After Start Against Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies made a major change with their starting rotation when they optioned Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

He wasn’t giving the team much of a chance to win when he was taking the mound, which prompted a change to be made. Along with left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Banks, Painter was sent to the minor leagues to work on some things.

Taking his spot in the Major League rotation would be Alan Rangel. He was operating in a bulk inning role with the Big League team, coming in behind an opener. But, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his most recent start, he was deployed as a traditional starting pitcher.

Rangel performed well, throwing four shutout innings, as he worked around three hits and four walks being issued. Four strikeouts were recorded as well in a strong all-around performance, and he didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Phillies sending Alan Rangel back to Triple-A

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alan Rangel (57) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, after the game, the Phillies made a shocking decision with the young right-handed pitcher. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, he was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley despite his strong performance.

Even with Philadelphia needing a No. 5 starter only one more time before the All-Star break rolls around, it is a head-scratching decision. Rangel has certainly performed well enough to maintain some kind of role with the Major League team moving forward.

Through his three appearances since taking over for Painter, he pitched 13 innings, giving up five earned runs to go along with 12 strikeouts and six walks. He is doing exactly what the team needed, keeping them in games and giving them a chance to win. It isn’t his fault that the Phillies have scored four runs in his three outings combined.

Phillies optioned Alan Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. He pitched four scoreless innings today. Only one more start for No. 5 spot before All-Star break, so Phillies could bullpen it next week. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 2, 2026

His ability to keep them within striking distance while he is on the mound is more than people can say about what Aaron Nola has been providing them this season. His 6.04 ERA is the worst of his career, and he isn’t giving Philadelphia much of a chance to compete whenever he is toeing the rubber.

Rangel will almost certainly be back up with the Big League club at some point this summer, but this decision is certainly one that will leave fans scratching their heads. He has certainly performed well enough not to get demoted.

Philadelphia could just be looking for a fresh arm because they will be playing nine consecutive days heading into the All-Star break after the team has off on July 3 to travel to take on the Kansas City Royals.

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