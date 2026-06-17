Phillies Option Struggling Pitcher Andrew Painter Following Bad Start

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to win their series against the Miami Marlins, but the team was unable to pull off the sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, it was largely because of a poor performance by their starter.

Since the bad start to the season, the Phillies have been able to really turn things around and are now six games over the .500 mark and (40-34) on the campaign. Considering this was a team that was 10 games under .500 and had the worst run differential in the league, it has been a remarkable turnaround.

Despite the team performing well, they have not been perfect. While the lineup has certainly taken their fair share of criticism and some upgrades will likely need to be made, the team also might need to seek help for the backend of their starting rotation.

Starting pitcher Andrew Painter once again struggled on Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in just two innings pitched. The top prospect of the Phillies has not pitched well for the team, and following his eighth loss of the season, Philadelphia has elected to send him down to Triple-A.

Painter Sent Down

Following today’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies optioned RHP Andrew Painter to Lehigh Valley (AAA). A corresponding roster move to replace his spot on the 26-man roster will be made tomorrow. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 17, 2026

With a (1-8) record and an ERA that is continuing to rise, the decision to send Painter down is certainly one that many were speculating could be coming. Following the loss to the Marlins, the right-hander now has an ERA that has gone over 7.00, and there is reason to be concerned.

The transition to the majors has not been a smooth one for Painter, and a reset in the minors is clearly needed. Coming into the game against the Marlins, he allowed 15 earned runs in his three starts prior, also only pitching at least five innings once during that stretch.

Due to the struggles, sending him down to Triple-A will hopefully allow him to work on some things and regain confidence. Painter has been a player considered to be a long-term piece of the franchise for years to come. Unfortunately, despite the team giving him a spot in the rotation on Opening Day, he has been unable to deliver.

With the Phillies not having a strong farm system and depth being a bit of an issue, it will be interesting to see what the plan is going to be. They have yet to announce a corresponding move, and Philadelphia will have to go to the drawing board to try to figure that out.