Phillies Need To Get Key Right-Handed Reliever Back on Track

The Philadelphia Phillies were riding a nine-game winning streak into the start of their West Coast trip, which created a little more wiggle room for the team heading down the stretch of the season.

Unfortunately, they have lost their first two games against the Seattle Mariners, losing 9-2 in the opener before being defeated 4-1 in Game 2. The offense going cold again certainly isn’t ideal, but there is one problem that has arisen which has been an issue for two months.

Right-handed pitcher Orion Kerkering was called upon in relief of starting pitcher Aaron Nola. For the sixth consecutive start, he allowed three or fewer earned runs, completely turning his season around after his ERA reached a season-worst 6.04 after a start on June 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It ended up being the first loss Nola was saddled with since July 28, as he did everything to keep his team in the game. But a 2-1 deficit became a 4-1 deficit when Kerkering took the mound in the seventh inning.

Orion Kerkering has not been effective recently for Phillies

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Young grounded out to start the inning before Taylor Ward was hit by a pitch. J.P. Crawford would single before Brock Rodden drew a walk to load the bases.

Kerkering got one step closer to escaping the inning when Randy Arozarena fouled out. But he was lifted from the game at that point in favor of Brooks Raley, who faced Dominic Canzone, who hit an RBI single to center field that scored Ward and Crawford. Raley finished the inning, getting Julio Rodriguez to foul out to first base.

While Kerkering didn’t give up the hit that allowed the runs to come in, loading the bases is solely on his shoulders. His ERA in August is now 5.59, which follows up a July that was just as disappointing with a 5.79 ERA.

In his last 19 innings of work, he has allowed 14 runs, 12 of which are earned. He hasn’t surrendered a single home run, but it has been death by a thousand cuts when he is on the mound, with 15 hits and 10 walks recorded against him.

Phillies need Orion Kerkering to reach ceiling

Aug 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kerkering has seen his ERA rise by more than a full run over the last two months, giving up multiple runs on four occasions and seven in total.

Getting him back on track is important to the Phillies' efforts to find consistent success on the field. He is a key part of the bridge to get the ball to closer Jhoan Duran, one of the most trusted relievers of interim manager Don Mattingly.

A faltering bullpen has contributed to Philadelphia falling apart down the stretch in recent years, and they are hoping to avoid a repeat of that.

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