Fresh Phillies Bullpen Proves Capable of Being Dominant Unit

The Philadelphia Phillies' season has been a roller coaster ride featuring several peaks and valleys.

One of the positional groups that has recently been stuck in a rut is the bullpen. A stretch of 14 games in 14 days, including several extra-inning matchups, left the relief staff taxed and overworked.

That led to interim manager Don Mattingly having some real obstacles to work around. On some nights, he didn’t have arms available out of the bullpen, such as Aug. 10 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when Andrew Painter, Alan Rangel and Jonathan Bowlan were all the team had available to pitch.

With a few gutsy performances from starting pitchers and an off day on Aug. 14, the bullpen was afforded much-needed rest to get back on track. And when at full strength and readiness, this unit has proven capable of being truly dominant.

Phillies bullpen can become strength down the stretch

Aug 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their most recent game against the Minnesota Twins, Painter battled through five innings. A grand slam in the bottom of the first set the team back, but they didn’t give up, with a four-run sixth inning and a three-run eighth inning being enough to steal a 7-5 victory.

The only reason the Phillies were in a position to win that game was how well the bullpen performed after Painter’s gutsy performance. Tim Mayza, Orion Kerkering, Bowlan and Duran were all excellent.

That quartet combined to cover four innings, allowing only one hit and two walks combined, along with seven strikeouts. If Mattingly could script the perfect bullpen outcome to bridge the gap to Duran, that would be it.

There is talent in this bullpen; the group has just been overworked at points during the season, leading to shaky results.

Don Mattingly has bullpen depth to mix and match with

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Dave Dombrowski did upgrade the unit with reinforcements. Right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian was acquired along with second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants and left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley was acquired from the New York Mets.

Unfortunately, Kilian ended up on the injured list after making his fourth appearance in six days. Raley has been great after a shaky first outing, providing Mattingly with another late-game option from the left side.

Don’t forget about one of the team’s top prospects, right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane, who looks like he can be a weapon in middle relief. He possesses the stuff of a late-game, high-leverage reliever, but Philadelphia will assuredly ease him into such a role.

When operating at full strength, this is a deep and talented unit. Bowlan, Kerkering and Raley are a great trio to have ahead of Duran. Mayza, McFarlane, Chase Shugart and Jose Alvarado offer strong depth to round out the group.

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