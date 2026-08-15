Phillies Deadline Addition Has Quickly Found Rhythm With Team

The Philadelphia Phillies had several areas of the team that they were hoping to upgrade heading into the MLB trade deadline.

One of the most pressing needs was on the mound, with their bullpen needing reinforcements. Two additions were made, with right-hander Caleb Kilian being acquired from the San Francisco Giants, along with second baseman Luis Arraez and left-hander Brooks Raley coming aboard from the New York Mets.

Kilian unfortunately landed on the injured list after working four times in six days with an oblique injury. He may not be contributing to the team for the foreseeable future, but it opened up a spot for top prospect Alex McFarlane to prove himself at the Major League level.

Raley is at least healthy and available. But his debut was not what anyone would have hoped for. He gave up two runs against the Washington Nationals, including a home run to Brady House. It was the first long ball surrendered since June 1, a span of more than two months.

Brooks Raley has quickly turned corner with Phillies

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, since that rough debut, Raley has performed up to the level at which the team had hoped he would. He has made four appearances since that point, not allowing an earned run, with only one hit allowed and one walk issued to go along with five strikeouts.

What has helped him settle in with his new team? As shared by Joseph Cammisa on X, the Phillies’ coaching staff looks to have made an adjustment to the pitch mix that the veteran lefty is using.

Raley is spamming sweeper usage against left-handed hitters, adopting a similar approach to what Jesus Luzardo has been using successfully in the rotation. Soft contact is being induced, which he will certainly take even if the whiffs aren’t there right now.

It makes plenty of sense why he is using that offering on more than half of his pitches thrown, coming in at 53.3%.

Not much to praise right now, but Brooks Raley looks settled in...with some changes?



That's three straight scoreless appearances, facing the minimum -- & it looks like he's taken a "Luzardo" approach: spam the sweeper vs LH, mix the changeup more vs RH.



Sweeper usage has… pic.twitter.com/mnOKsOCMjr — Joseph Cammisa (@jmcammisa) August 12, 2026

Against right-handed batters, Raley is counting on his changeup to get the job done. That pitch has seen a 10.7% increase to 28.6%. The whiff rate is astronomical on that offering, currently sitting at 50%.

The sample size isn’t massive, but it is something to certainly keep an eye on. The veteran lefty was performing at a very high level with the Mets, but Philadelphia may have unlocked something for him to stay ahead of opposing teams' scouting reports of him.

Raley has never been one to rely on velocity, with his raw stuff not blowing opponents away. But he knows how to make the most of the arsenal that he does possess, and it is translating well on the mound.

It would not be surprising if he moves to the top of the left-handed relief pitcher pecking order for interim manager Don Mattingly, if he isn’t there already.

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