Phillies Need To Re-Sign This Veteran in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to their own players who hit free agency this winter.

There were seven players who officially became free agents the morning after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series: Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez, Adolis Garcia, Edmundo Sosa, Nestor Cortes, Jose Alvarado and Brooks Raley.

Most of those players are unlikely to re-sign with the Phillies this offseason. There is a lot of work to do with the roster, so bringing them all back is unfeasible. Also, the underwhelming performance of some of those veterans left a lot to be desired, lowering their odds of a return to Philadelphia.

However, one player does stand out as the person who should be re-signed: Sosa. While some people would argue that Bohm or Arraez is the player whom the Phillies need to bring back, they don’t offer everything that Sosa does.

Edmundo Sosa is free agent Phillies should re-sign

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those two veterans have their pros to bring back. Bohm is an established run producer in a lineup that already lacks right-handed-hitting production. Arraez helped change the approach of the team at the plate, being a contact-first player who puts the ball in play.

However, finding a spot for either of them is complicated with Aidan Miller making his way through the minor league system. If Trea Turner proves capable of holding up at shortstop, things get very crowded in the infield quickly with Bryce Harper moving back to first base.

That is where Sosa separates himself. He is also capable of playing the infield, but virtually everywhere in the dirt. He is also a capable outfielder, providing the Phillies with elite defensive versatility.

Over the season, Sosa had a Total Defensive Runs Saved of +2, performing at least at a league-average level whether it was in the infield or out in the grass.

EDMUNDO SOSA GRAND SLAM!



THIS GAME IS BONKERS! pic.twitter.com/I0XkVi2bTQ — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

He is also a respected presence in the clubhouse, something that takes time to develop. Given the uncertainty of the offseason, with the looming lockout, having familiarity is doubly important heading into 2027.

Replacing someone like that is a lot tougher to do than finding a corner infielder or second baseman, especially in this market. It isn’t the strongest free agent class, but there are plenty of quality options to sift through at second base, should the team not stick with Bryson Stott there and need him elsewhere.

With so much unsettled currently in Philadelphia, it makes sense to bring back someone who can plug so many different holes. Sosa is probably stretched too thin as an everyday player, but it would be a nice luxury to have someone who can start virtually anywhere in a pinch.