Phillies Have Seven Players Officially Become Free Agents

The Philadelphia Phillies have already made several moves since being eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Round.

However, with the World Series now complete, as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games, the offseason is officially underway for baseball. The trade market is officially open again, and free agency is going to start in the coming days.

For the Phillies, that means several players are now hitting the open market and soon will have a chance to negotiate with other teams should Philadelphia not want to bring them back. The Phillies will also have the option to make a qualifying offer, which is worth $23.15 million this winter.

Out of the seven players who are hitting free agency, there is only one whom Philadelphia may consider extending a qualifying offer to: Alec Bohm. The corner infielder is a key part of the team’s offense given the run production that he provides.

Jose Alvarado, Edmundo Sosa among Phillies free agents

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not be the power threat the team covets, but he has recorded at least 72 RBI in four out of the last five seasons. Alas, finding a fit for him on the roster, with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber entrenched at first base, is difficult.

With Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon moving their way through the minor league system, the Phillies may not want to block two of their best prospects at the Major League level. That brings the one-year qualifying offer into play as a stopgap option for both sides.

It is highly unlikely any other of the team’s free agents will be under consideration for the $23.15 million qualifying offer. The closest would be second baseman Luis Arraez, whose market is incredibly difficult to predict.

He didn’t have many suitors last winter and then turned in an All-Star campaign with the San Francisco Giants before he was traded to Philadelphia ahead of the deadline.

Edmundo Sosa, who was a valuable bench piece given his versatility, is also a free agent. The other position player who is hitting the market is outfielder Adolis Garcia, who is recovering from a season-ending injury.

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144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents



➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF pic.twitter.com/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

On the mound, the Phillies have three players who are hitting free agency. Coincidentally, all three are left-handed pitchers, something the team desperately needs, but they will likely turn elsewhere.

Jose Alvarado had a rocky 2026, and after serving an 80-game suspension in 2025, he likely isn’t in the team’s plans any longer. Brooks Raley, who was acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline, was a disaster for Philadelphia.

He performed so poorly he wasn’t even part of the team’s roster for the Wild Card Round. Nestor Nortes, who signed a Major League deal after the trade deadline, didn’t appear in a game with the Phillies and is back on the market looking for a team.

He is an intriguing candidate to return; there had to be a reason he picked Philadelphia, and, further removed from his injury, he could be an answer as a swingman, an innings-eater the pitching staff needs.

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