Phillies Need to Strongly Consider Lineup Change for Bryce Harper

Whether it is Rob Thomson or Don Mattingly leading the Philadelphia Phillies, their lineup has been constructed similarly.

There has been some shuffling around of things from the cleanup spot through the nine-hole, with both managers trying to find the right combination to get their team on track. But, the top three in the order had been shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper for the longest time.

That is, until Mattingly decided to make a change recently. Turner and Schwarber swapped spots, with the designated hitter moving into the leadoff spot and the former All-Star shortstop batting second.

It looked to rejuvenate Turner, at least momentarily, as he hit two home runs and stole two bases in the first two games as the No. 2 hitter. And now, it is time for Mattingly to make a change to the lineup order with Harper.

Phillies need to change Bryce Harper's spot in batting order

May 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after a play during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the star first baseman prefers batting third in the order. If there is something that one of your best players is comfortable doing, it is smart to make some decisions based on that.

However, having Harper in the No. 3 spot in the order is a detriment to the team’s success because he is too often coming up to bat with the bases empty. As shared by Ryan M. Spaeder on X, he entered play on May 30 with 59 plate appearances with two outs and zero men on base.

The next closest Phillies player to that number is Alec Bohm, who has been at bat 36 times with two outs and no base runners. Harper’s total was also the most in the MLB through that time.

It occurred at the top of the first inning in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him 60 for the season. He led off the inning in his second at-bat and grounded out.

Most times up with two outs and no one on base among #Phillies players:



59: Bryce Harper

58: N/A

57: N/A

56: N/A

55: N/A

54: N/A

53: N/A

52: N/A

51: N/A

50: N/A

49: N/A

48: N/A

47: N/A

46: N/A

45: N/A

44: N/A

43: N/A

42: N/A

41: N/A

40: N/A

39: N/A

38: N/A

37: N/A

36: Alec Bohm https://t.co/cXbdvI0fG7 — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 31, 2026

In his third and fourth plate appearances, men were on base both times. Harper drew a walk to load the bases in the top of the sixth inning and then hit a single in the top of the eighth inning to start a three-run inning, which ended up being the difference in the 4-3 game.

Those kinds of advantageous situations are the ones that Mattingly needs to do everything in his power to create more often for Harper. Turner returning to form would certainly help some of the issues, as he is hitting only .222 with a .274 on-base percentage thus far in 2026.

However, changing his spot in the batting order would also create fewer two-out, nobody-on situations where he is at the plate.

Harper is performing at a high level with an .873 OPS and 139 OPS+. 24.9% of his plate appearances coming with two outs and nobody on base is something that has to change as the season moves along to help elevate the team’s offensive production.

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