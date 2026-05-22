Kyle Schwarber Still On Franchise Record Home Run Pace

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber knew Cal Ripken's consecutive games played streak of 2,632 was out of reach, well before a gastrointestinal issue sidelined him for a few games this week.

Schwarber was only at 225 consecutive games played when the stomach pains hit, so he needed at least 14 seasons to match Ripken. Even playing as a designated hitter, it wasn't likely to happen.

"I'm just never gonna break Cal Ripken's record," Schwarber said with a laugh to Phillies On SI. "I really don't care about that stuff. You take pride in being available on a daily basis.

"I think that's the biggest thing in our game. Always trying to make yourself available and being healthy, but that's something you just can't control. It just happened."

Schwarber returned to the lineup Friday after a three-game absence due to the gastrointestinal issue that halted his blistering home run pace. The Phillies slugger had 20 home runs through his team's 47 games, and was on pace for 69 this season.

Thanks to the three-game absence, Schwarber is on pace for 65 home runs this year. He still leads all of baseball with 20 home runs entering this weekend's series versus the Guardians.

Schwarber isn't worried about the stomach issue coming back, as he's put that past him.

"Wasn't like I got the runs or anything like that," Schwarber laughed. "A couple of different things. I've dealt with it before. It just hasn't happened in-season before. I kind of knew what to expect."

The Phillies had Schwarber available to pinch-hit last game, which was Wednesday's series finale against the Reds. That opportunity never game to fruition, but Schwarber was feeling himself by mid-game Wednesday.

Are the Phillies concerned Schwarber's timing will be off now that he's back in the lineup? A three-game break is a long time in baseball terms, yet can be a good reset in the middle of the season.

"In general I think once you get to a certain period and you get enough at bats under your belt, a couple days doesn't really hurt you," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said regarding Schwarber having a half a week off. "Early in the season, I feel like it's different. He's got a few at-bats at this point, so i feel like he'll be right back to where he was."

Schwarber's quest for consecutive 50 home run seasons resumes Friday. He's at 360 home runs for his career, and 40 away from 400.

Based on his 2026 pace, Schwarber will hit that home run milestone. Even with the three-game absence.