Phillies Receiving Everything They Had Hoped From Luis Arraez

The Philadelphia Phillies had high expectations for Luis Arraez and what he could do for the lineup when they acquired him from the San Francisco Giants, along with right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian, ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

He was going to have to produce at the plate to justify the move because of the other accommodations that were made. With Arraez coming in and preferring to play second base, it meant shuffling a lot of players around defensively.

Bryce Harper is going back to right field, something he has repeatedly said he was willing to do to help the team win games. Alec Bohm is going to first base and Bryson Stott is heading to third base, with Arraez taking over the keystone.

Plenty of attention will be paid to the defense, but they were already the worst defense in baseball. At least now, they have an added dimension to elevate their offense to another level with Arraez in the lineup.

Luis Arraez has made immediate impact at the plate

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has played three games with his new team and has not only recorded at least one hit in all of them, but he has an extra-base hit in all three contests. As the team’s new cleanup hitter, that is exactly what interim manager Don Mattingly was hoping to see.

Thus far, he is 5-for-13 with two doubles and one home run, scoring two runs and recording four RBI. He has provided a jolt to the team’s offense, not only with his skill set but also with his infectious personality on the field.

In a lineup predicated on slugging, Arraez sticks out for his unique approach. He is a high-contact player, constantly putting the ball in play with a microscopic strikeout rate. There are players on the Phillies who struck out more in July than Arraez has all season.

While some people were confused as to why he was placed in the cleanup spot, it is easy to see why. He adds a layer of protection behind Bryce Harper that wasn’t always present with other players in that spot, with his ability to deliver in run-producing spots.

Luis Arraez has a double and RBI tonight. He's the first player to have 1+ hit and 1+ RBI in his first three games with the Phillies since ... Mike Benjamin in 1996. Not a name I was expecting.



h/t @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/YOquojat45 — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 6, 2026

“In terms of RBI vs. expectation (based on RBI, RBI opportunities and league averages), Arraez ranks 11th in baseball with a figure of plus-13.9, more than five runs better than any other Phillie,” wrote Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.

Arraez is historically good when at bat with runners in scoring position; batting him behind Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Harper is the best way to ensure people are on base for him when he steps to the plate. If he were batting leadoff, as he was regularly at previous stops, it would limit his opportunities in an area he thrives in.

The hot start is certainly nice, and Philadelphia hopes he can keep it up as a key cog in the new-look lineup.

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