Phillies' Recent Bullpen Woes Will Create Concern for Stretch Run

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for the stretch run, and the team is looking to finish strong and clinch a playoff berth soon.

Following a terrible start to the campaign in which they were 10 games under the .500 mark, the Phillies have turned things completely around. Philadelphia being in the mix for the top wild card spot is a pretty remarkable accomplishment, but there is still work to do.

Making the playoffs can be seen as the expectation for the team coming into the season, and while it has been a weird way to get to where they are now, it has been a successful campaign overall.

However, now as the team starts to gear up for October, their focus will be on finding some postseason success. This is a team that has been seen as a real threat once the playoffs arrive, and a major reason for that is because of their star power in the lineup and the starting rotation.

Furthermore, while their bullpen has been a good unit overall this season, some struggles of late have raised some concerns for the unit.

Bullpen Concerns Have Returned

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last several years, when October has come around, the bullpen for the Phillies has caused some concerns. This year, the unit appeared to be pretty strong on paper, and the unit has performed well overall.

However, with September here and the stretch run upon us, some key members of the group are struggling. Entering their series with the Nationals over the last 15 days, the Phillies have six relievers with an ERA during that span of 4.50 or higher.

There are only a few pitchers who are below that mark over the last 15 days, and that is a major concern. Seeing key pitchers like Jonathan Bowlan, Alex McFarlane, and Orion Kerkering struggling is not great at this point of the season, and Philadelphia needs to get their relief pitchers back on track.

Fortunately, the team does have one of the best starting rotations in the league right now. This unit is capable of covering up some of the struggles in the bullpen, but in the playoffs they will need them to be better than what we have seen of late.

With 12 games to go, the Phillies’ bullpen will certainly be something to keep an eye on. There have been some unpleasant memories of blown games for the unit in the past, and they will be trying to avoid that.