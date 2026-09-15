Phillies Magic Number in Single Digits Heading into Final 12 Games

Coming off a frustrating weekend against the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to build some momentum on the rest of their road trip this week.

Over the weekend, the Phillies certainly thought that they had a chance to gain some ground in the National League East and put some serious pressure on the Braves in first place. Unfortunately, losing two out of three games has likely ended their chances of being able to catch Atlanta with just three games to go.

Now, with winning the division being unlikely, the Phillies’ focus should be on getting the first wild card spot. Currently, they are battling with the Chicago Cubs for that spot and enter Tuesday trailing by a half-game.

Furthermore, the San Diego Padres have been playing some good baseball of late and have firmly established themselves as a threat. For the Phillies, their magic number currently sits at nine, and they will be hoping to see that drop quite a bit this week.

Magic Number in Single Digits

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) reacts on the field against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a few teams already starting to clinch playoff berths, the Phillies will be hoping their time will come soon. On Tuesday, the team will start a quick two-game series against the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are under the .500 mark and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. This will be an excellent opportunity for two wins for Philadelphia, and they must take advantage of it.

Furthermore, following that series, they will be facing the New York Mets for four games over the weekend. Even though the Mets have had a very disappointing season and have been eliminated from the playoffs already, they have played better of late, and this could be a sneaky series for the Phillies.

With six games for the rest of the week, Philadelphia will have an excellent chance to knock their magic number down. With the Arizona Diamondbacks being the team on the outside looking in on the wild card picture, any loss by them also drops the Phillies’ magic number.

With things getting tight between the Phillies, Cubs, and Padres, every game down the stretch counts for Philadelphia. The Phillies have 12 games to go, and it’s an even split against teams above and below the .500 mark. Fortunately, they will be back at home for the last six games against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Getting the first wild card spot should absolutely be the goal for the team, and that will require them finishing strong.