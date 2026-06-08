Phillies Reliever Unexpectedly Emerging as Reliable Bullpen Arm

One area that the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled a bit in recent years is in the bullpen.

Since acquiring Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins to fix the backend after misguided decisions ahead of the 2025 season, the Phillies know that if they have a lead through eight innings, the game is essentially over.

However, building that bridge to Duran has not always been easy. With Matt Strahm being traded this past offseason to the Kansas City Royals, another void was created, similar to Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman leaving via free agency the prior winter; other relievers had to step up.

Orion Kerkering has certainly answered the bell. Brad Keller is performing better after a shaky start to the season. Jose Alvardo has electric moments. But the one pitcher who has come out of nowhere is Jonathan Bowlan.

Jonathan Bowlan emerging in Phillies bullpen

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Not much was expected from the player acquired from the Royals in the Strahm trade. He had pedigree as a second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, but hadn’t had extensive opportunities in the MLB.

34 appearances were made in 2025 with Kansas City, and he performed solidly with a 3.86 ERA across 44.1 innings. Bowlan certainly looked ticketed for a middle relief role, but he is throwing the ball so well that he could start factoring into the high-leverage, late-game decision-making for interim manager Don Mattingly.

He has overcome some early-season woes, as he surrendered multiple runs in three out of his first nine appearances. That left him with an ERA of 8.31, but he has turned things around since that point.

After giving up three earned runs against the Miami Marlins on May 1, Bowlan received five days off. He has looked like a different pitcher since that point.

In his 10 outings since, he has registered a 0.77 ERA and 2.42 FIP across 11.2 innings pitched. Only one earned run has been scored against him, and he has struck out 12 of the 43 batters he has faced while issuing one walk.

During that span, he recorded his first hold of the season, showing that Mattingly’s trust in him is heading in the right direction.

Despite the elevated ERA through those first 10 outings, Bowlan’s FIP was always strong. 3.11, which was his FIP after his first appearance of the season, is the highest it has been in 2026.

Through 19 appearances and 20.1 innings, it sits at a stellar 2.27. His ERA is also heading in the right direction at 3.98, under 4.00 for the first time since April 12.

His emergence has been great for a Philadelphia squad that has struggled finding consistent production out of the bullpen in years past, but now looks to have a relief staff that is a strength.

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