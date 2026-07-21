Phillies Have Clear Biggest Need To Address Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a wonderful job turning their season around and getting back into the playoff picture in the National League.

There is a lot to like about their roster, which features plenty of star power. Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo anchor the pitching staff in the starting rotation. Jhoan Duran is an elite closer, and Orion Kerkering is an excellent setup man.

However, there is a lot of pressure on the pitching staff to perform because of inconsistencies from the lineup offensively. In that line of thinking, it would make sense why people believe upgrading the lineup, specifically with a right-handed hitting outfielder, would be their No. 1 priority ahead of the trade deadline.

However, that isn’t the most pressing need. Their No. 1 priority is adding another high-leverage arm to the bullpen, ideally a left-handed pitcher, given the struggles of Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks and Kyle Backhus.

Phillies need to upgrade bullpen ahead of Jhoan Duran

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) pitches during the ninth inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans will point to the offense not being consistent as a reason to add a bat, but the bullpen is where the team has faltered with regularity in the postseason. Right now, bridging the gap to Duran is the biggest weakness the team has, and that was on full display in their first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies were able to come away with a 10-7 victory, but needing to turn to Duran in such a lopsided affair is far from ideal. He was called upon to get the final out of the game after Chase Shugart gave up two hits and a walk, resulting in three earned runs being scored.

Jonathan Bowlan, who has been excellent this season and is emerging as a useful late-game option, gave up a run in the seventh inning when Mookie Betts hit a solo home run.

Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado need help bridging gap

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) throws to the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kerkering, Alvardo and Duran combined for two shutout innings, which was encouraging. But the bullpen definitely needs some reinforcements, especially with Brad Keller suffering a UCL injury and being lost for the season.

He was signed this winter to be a major part of the relief staff, helping bridge the gap to Duran. With him sidelined, the need to add a reliever ahead of the MLB trade deadline has only increased for Dave Dombrowski.

It will be interesting to see what kind of move he can make, knowing the team could use another starting pitcher and a right-handed bat. Their farm system isn’t overflowing with tradeable assets, but Dombrowski has pulled a rabbit out of the hat in years past at the deadline and will need to do so again.

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